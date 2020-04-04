Menu
News

Major supermarkets reveal shock new shopper limits

by Candace Sutton
4th Apr 2020 6:12 AM | Updated: 6:12 AM

Woolworths and Coles will introduce new reduced customer limits in stores on Monday to enforce social distancing, with reports one has already started letting in only eight customers at a time.

Coles will enforce is restricted access of customers with security guards.

Queuing to do your supermarket shop may become the new norm as supermarkets move to limit shopper numbers in a new COVID-19 social distancing measure from next week.

Woolworths will introduce new customer limits in stores on Monday, with reports that its store at Richmond NSW has reportedly already limited its store to just eight people at one time.

The tighter measures will also be introduced by Coles from next week as well.

Coles boss Matt Swindles said from Monday his stores would be "restricting the number of customers that can enter a store should we get to a volume that is too great for us to maintain" a safe distance.

He said this would be enforced with a combination of third party security guards and specially-trained Coles staff.

How many customers are let inside Woolworths to shop at any given time will be determined by the floor space of each individual store.

Customers may be counted at the door and asked to queue in the street, being allowed in as other shoppers finish buying and leave the store.

Supermarkets giant Woolworths will introduce new customer limits in stores on Monday.
"Customers will start to notice stores implementing new social distancing measures in the lead-up to the Easter weekend," Woolworths said in a statement to news.com.au.

"Depending on how busy a store is, we may limit the number of people entering the store from time to time.

"Customer limits will be specific to each location and based on the size of the store.

"Our store managers will use common sense discretion to manage this in the interest of community safety."

Mr Swindles said Coles would be enforcing "1.5m of separation, 15 minutes face-to-face or two hours side-by-side" to create a safe environment.

