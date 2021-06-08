Woolies, Coles, city office on Covid alert

Almost 400 venues are now on Victoria’s Covid public exposure list. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Daniel Pockett

Victoria’s coronavirus venue alerts list have swelled to almost 400 sites overnight after a Woolies, Coles and city office building were added.

The states’s health department made the new additions on Saturday night, with the latest venues joining a list of 390 others across Victoria visited by a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Levels 4 and 5 of the office building at 227 Collins St in Melbourne’s CBD, excluding suite 502, have been listed after a positive Covid case visited.

It has been listed as a tier 1 public exposure site from 9am to 4.40pm on May 31, June 1, 2 and 3.

Woolworths Preston South and the attached BWS at 50 Plenty Road in Preston South was also added to the list on Saturday night after a confirmed case visited the store on June 2 from noon to 12.45pm.

A person scans a QR code before entering a supermarket in Carlton, Melbourne. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Daniel Pockett

A positive case also visited Greenvale shopping centre at 1-11 Greenvale Drive, Greenvale, on May 29, with Coles Greenvale listed as an exposure site from 3.39pm to 4.19pm.

Psarakos Market at 2/8 Clarendon St, Thornbury, was another venue added on Saturday night after a confirmed case visited the site from 10.30am to 11.30am on June 1.

The health department said the case attended the fish market and the fruit and vegetable section.

People queue for Covid vaccination at Sandown Racecourse. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Geraghty

The Woolworths, Coles and market have been listed as tier 2 sites.

People who visited the tier 2 sites at the times listed are required to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result.

Those who visited a tier 1 site are required to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days.

Among the other inclusions to the list on Saturday were the 7-Eleven Campbellfield, Australia Post at Craigieburn Central and Highland shopping centre, Woolworths Metro Little Collins St, Aki Sushi, BP Greenvale, Craigieburn Central and Quality Fresh Meats, HS Quality Food, Pinoy Tayo Asian Grocery, Fish Pier and Fergusson Plarre Bakehouse at Craigieburn Central.

Victorians have been urged to check the state government’s website for the full and frequently changing list.

The health department confirmed five new locally acquired Covid infections on Saturday linked to the outbreak, which has now ballooned to 69 cases.

Melbourne has entered a second week of a fourth strict coronavirus lockdown, which is due to end at 11.59pm on Thursday.

