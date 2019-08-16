Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Woolies’ alleged baby formula fright

by Pete Martinelli
16th Aug 2019 8:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

SUPERMARKET giant Woolworths will face court for allegedly selling baby formula that had expired by more than a year at its Abbott St store.

The company has been charged with four counts of selling or advertising food in a manner that contravenes a provision of the food standards code.

In court documents seen by the Cairns Post, Queensland Health has alleged the Abbott St supermarket carried the expired product on three occasions, in breach of the Australia and New Zealand Food Standards Code.

It is alleged that in July, the store stocked tins of 900g S26 Gold infant formula which had expired in March and July 2018. Queensland Health further alleges the company stocked 900g Blackmores infant formula which had expired in February last year.

Counsel for the firm has told Cairns Magistrates Court the company would plead guilty to all charges.

Woolworths will be sentenced in a two-hour hearing on September 4.

More Stories

baby formula editors picks expired products food standards code woolworths

Top Stories

    Developers dig heels in, continue to stall at Bellbird Park

    premium_icon Developers dig heels in, continue to stall at Bellbird Park

    Environment Singaporean-based developers, CB Developments continue to stall a final ruling on a 340-lot development in Bellbird Park in court.

    IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 88 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Inflammatory Facebook post comes back to bite

    premium_icon Inflammatory Facebook post comes back to bite

    Crime "He publicly shamed her, and made fun of her”

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars