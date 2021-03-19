Woogaroo swimmers defy challenges to represent region

Woogaroo Swimming Club members to receive their Met West team caps (from left): Tyson Broadbridge, Ilah Bray, Kayla Fraser and Isabel Joffe. Front (from left): William Taione and Riley Zoldak.

FOR every coach dedicated to seeing improvement, it’s always satisfying seeing talented young people rewarded.

That’s the case for Woogaroo Swimming Club coach Caroline Somers, who has been teaching Ipswich children to swim for 32 years.

Based at the East Ipswich State School pool, Somers has been impressed with this year’s young squad.

The swimmers representing Woogaroo have been consistently achieving personal bests in the limited long-course meets over the summer months, leading up to the major events of the season.

These events include many making finals in the Brisbane Junior Metropolitan Championships and Vorgee Sprint Championships.

Six promising Ipswich swimmers have made it through the district and then regional selection swim carnivals.

Tyson Broadbridge, Ilah Bray, Kayla Fraser, Isabel Joffe, William Taione and Riley Zoldak have been selected to represent the Metropolitan West region at the Queensland School Swimming Championships at Chandler from March 22-27.



“Our main focus and goal was for the kids to make school state swimming this year,’’ Somers said.

“Last year was tremendously difficult with states cancelled just two weeks shy of the competition due to COVID.

However, this year has provided a change of fortune for the swimmers. They will contest the following events at the state titles.

Kayla Fraser (Ipswich Girls Grammar School) – competing in 12 years 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke and 50m freestyle and relays

Ilah Bray (East Ipswich State School) – 11 years 50 back, 100 fly and 100 backstroke.

Isabel Joffe (Ipswich Junior Grammar School) – 11 years 50 freestyle, relays.

William Taione (Ipswich Junior Grammar School) – 11 years 50 breaststroke, relays.

Riley Zoldak (Ipswich Grammar School) – 12 years 50 breaststroke.

Tyson Broadbridge - 10 years 100 butterfly.

“We have had the last three years at East Ipswich pool over the summer months and then Bundamba pool in the winter which has been fantastic for our local swimmers,’’ Somers said.

“Given the COVID pandemic up-ended the training routines of these kids, they have showed incredible resilience these past 12 months and congratulations are in order for their achievements.

“We wish them the best of luck at the championships next week.”

