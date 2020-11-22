Woogaroo club meet launches season with high family hopes

Woogaroo Swimming Club 10/11 year competitors (from left) Kayla Fraser, Ilah Bray, Isabel Joffe, Zami Rockley and Mikayla Armstrong at the Bundamba Swim Centre.

HAVING recently taken over as Woogaroo Swimming Club president, Jeremy Bruce was anxious to ensure the latest Ipswich carnival was COVID safe.

After watching more than 250 swimmers from multiple clubs enjoy Saturday's meet, he appreciated the efforts of everyone involved.

"It went really well,'' Bruce said, most pleased to see swimmers back in the pool.

"It was the fact that we could get the carnival up and running, still under COVID restrictions.

"A lot of planning had to go into it.''

Bruce and his team organised the 2020 Woogaroo Long Course Preparation meet at Bundamba Swim Centre. It was the first major regional meeting of the new season.

The host club had 90 swimmers represented, joining other regional competitors keen to get back in the water after the recent challenges.

On Saturday, clubs from around the Ipswich region, west Brisbane and Darling Downs had to remain segregated under the COVID guidelines.

"Even in our club, we had a lot of people under two separate tents,'' Bruce said.

Joining Woogaroo swimmers were representatives from clubs including Ipswich Vikings, Western Aquatics, Karalee, Lakes (Carole Park), CYMS-St Edmunds, Waterworx, Boonah Barracudas and the Rosewood Rays.

A number of swimmers from around the region are trying to secure a start at the Queensland Championships from December 12-18 at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

"There's only a couple of meets left to make qualifying times so quite a few kids were chasing qualifying times for the state,'' Bruce said.

Swimmers at the Woogaroo Swimming Club hosted longcourse preparation meet at Bundamba Swim Centre.

Watching another group of Woogaroo club swimmers at today's meeting at Gatton, Bruce was encouraged by the season ahead.

Saturday's major carnival at Bundamba and today's event at Gatton are among a number of Brisbane Swimming meets to help competitors prepare for the state titles.

Bruce took on the presidency for the first time this season, replacing his predecessor Justin Lemberg.

Bruce swam for Woogaroo in the early 1990s when he was at Goodna State School before getting involved with the club the past decade with his children involved.

It's that focus that Bruce wants to build on.

"We want to continue to grow the club and make it a family friendly and harmonious place to be,'' Bruce said.

"For the kids to get in the pool and do their best.''