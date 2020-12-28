Menu
Police cordon of the Hall St property as investigations continue.
Crime

Woodridge man fronts Ipswich court for alleged murder

28th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
A WOODRIDGE man accused of murdering his partner’s father has fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Police allege Garth Michael Reid, 33, stabbed to death a 53-year-old father at a Hall St home in Brassall on Christmas night.

READ MORE: Father allegedly stabbed to death in Christmas night horror

On Monday morning, Reid faced one count of murder, one of wilful damage and one of assault occasioning bodily harm.

His charges were adjourned for committal mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Reid did not apply for bail.

