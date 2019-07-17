Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY, SET, CHOP: Gatton Show Society Woodchop chief steward Gerald Youles is ready for action.
READY, SET, CHOP: Gatton Show Society Woodchop chief steward Gerald Youles is ready for action. Dominic Elsome
News

Woodchop returns to Gatton swinging

Dominic Elsome
by
14th Jul 2019 2:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT'S a triumphant return for woodchop to the grounds of the Gatton Show this year.

After a two-year hiatus, the event will come flying back to Gatton, bringing with it one of the biggest one-day woodchop shows in the state - as well as two state finals.

World champion Gerald Youles has taken up the mantle of chief steward and is excited to bring back the fan-favourite event.

"No show is complete without the grandeur and spectacle of woodchopping,” Mr Youles said.

In addition to the two state championships, a 325mm tree felling championship will also be held on the day, which Mr Youles pointed to as a must-see.

"The tree felling is always a popular event no matter where you go, and with the world's best tree-fellers coming to Gatton it will not disappoint,” he said.

The events kick off from 9am on Saturday, so be sure to stop by.

events gatton show
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    YOUR SAY: Should sacked councillors run in next election

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Should sacked councillors run in next election

    Letters to the Editor Should Ipswich move on from old ways, our readers have their say

    • 17th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    ‘I didn’t dupe her’: Pisasale’s alleged extortion victim

    premium_icon ‘I didn’t dupe her’: Pisasale’s alleged extortion victim

    Crime The trial continues today

    • 17th Jul 2019 12:58 PM
    Young horse rider in coma after 'horrific accident'

    premium_icon Young horse rider in coma after 'horrific accident'

    News 'The impact will be unknown for a long time'