Woodchop returns to Gatton swinging

IT'S a triumphant return for woodchop to the grounds of the Gatton Show this year.

After a two-year hiatus, the event will come flying back to Gatton, bringing with it one of the biggest one-day woodchop shows in the state - as well as two state finals.

World champion Gerald Youles has taken up the mantle of chief steward and is excited to bring back the fan-favourite event.

"No show is complete without the grandeur and spectacle of woodchopping,” Mr Youles said.

In addition to the two state championships, a 325mm tree felling championship will also be held on the day, which Mr Youles pointed to as a must-see.

"The tree felling is always a popular event no matter where you go, and with the world's best tree-fellers coming to Gatton it will not disappoint,” he said.

The events kick off from 9am on Saturday, so be sure to stop by.