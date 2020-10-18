Wood brothers give Wynnum mighty cricket scare

Ipswich Hornets batsman Harry Wood shared in a vital partnership with his brother Jack. Picture: Rob Williams

WHEN the dangerous Wood brothers Harry and Jack were blazing away, the Ipswich Hornets threatened to finish an amazing run chase and secure a Queensland Premier Grade victory.

Harry’s 87 and Jack’s 83 not out positioned the Hornets to overpass Wynnum/Manly’s 8/376 at Tingalpa.

However, after their 114 run stand, the Hornets ran out of time.

Jack was still going strong, having smacked seven fours and five sixes when the Hornets finished the day’s play at 8/356.

Hornets coach Aaron Moore praised his batting aces for having a crack after Wynnum/Manly soaked up valuable overs batting on.

“We were on track and we lost a couple,’’ Moore said, admiring another special Jack Wood innings.

“He got us in front. He got us into a position to win.

“With two established batters (in the final overs), we probably would have got it.’’

The loss of captain Anthony Wilson’s wicket after the Wood siblings fired up proved decisive.

However, Moore said the draw was satisfactory given the reduced overs the Hornets had to get the big total.

“We definitely got a lot more out it,’’ he said.

“They batted on.’’

Hornets bowlers Sean Lutter (3/100) and Adam Smith (2/103) toiled hard before the home team declared.

The Ipswich Logan Hornets play South Brisbane at Baxter Oval in their next two day encounter starting on Saturday.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grade

Round 6: Ipswich Hornets v Wynnum Manly Sea Eagles at Tingalpa

Wynnum Manly 1st Innings (resuming at 6/338)

S. Graham c H. Wood b Lutter 23 (58)

N. King not out 19 (25)

B. Floros not out 2 (3)

Extras (13lb 5w 1nb) 19

Total (101.4ov) 7 (dec) 376

FoW: 359

Bowling: Adam Smith 23/3/103/2; Sean Lutter 20.4/2/100/3.

Ipswich 1st Innings

Harry Austin b B. Floros 4 (14)

Levi Thomson-Mathews c Graham b Crook 34 (88)

Bryn Llewellyn c Harrison b Crook 42 (69)

Harry Wood c Rabnott b Graham 87 (117)

Dan Wilson c J. Floros b Hetherell 57 (97)

Jack Wood not out 83 (83)

Anthony Wilson c Hetherell b B. Floros 29 (40)

Jake Cross lbw J. Floros 0 (2)

Adam Smith b B. Floros 1 (6)

Dylan McAteer not out 9 (9)

Extras (2b 5lb 3nb) 10

Total (87ov) 8/356

FoW: 6, 82, 90, 214, 262, 340, 341, 342.

Bowling: B. Floros 22/6/56/3; S. Hetherell 12/0/58/1; S. Graham 17/4/79/1; Jason Floros 22/0/97/1; W. Crook 12/1/56/2; J. Harrison 2/0/3/0.

2nd Grade at Baxter Oval

Wynnum Manly 142

Ipswich 1st Innings (resuming at 5/69)

Noah Emerson c Taylor b Henderson 91 (224)

Nick Bischoff c Durante b Lloyd 14 (43)

Will Trigar c Durante b Lloyd 0 (4)

Rowan Lutter c Durante b Plumb 21 (64)

Jacob Waters lbw Jones 1 (14)

Josh Creevey not out 1 (41)

Extras (9b 6lb 1w) 16

Total (84.2ov) 189

Bowling: J. Plumb 24/3/59/2; J. Bulat 4/1/8/0; D. Henderson 12.2/5/26/3; T. Gossett 17/7/34/1; G. Jones 18/6/38/2; C. Lloyd 11/5/9/2.

Wynnum Manly 2nd Innings

D. Rodgers c Prince b Trigar 45 (53)

A. Nanayakkara not out 59 (155)

J. Shaw c&b De Giusti 19 (62)

G. Jones not out 14 (18)

Extras (4b 1lb) 5

Total (48ov) 2/142

FoW: 60, 121

Bowling: Jacob Waters 5/1/17/0; Rowan Lutter 2/1/1/0; Will Trigar 19/4/42/1; Michael Topp 2/0/9/0; Noah Emerson 9/3/37/0; Greg Carter 4/2/3/0; Lachlan Prince 5/1/22/0; Nick De Giusti 2/1/6/1.

Women’s Cricket

Valleys 1/108 (11.2) - Nicola Hancock 1/7 (2) defeated Ipswich Hornets 7/106 (20) - Ellie Johnston 13 (16), Ruth Johnston 42 (51), Olivia Winter 15 (19).