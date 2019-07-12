Wondering what that fly-over was?

ONE of the stealthiest and deadliest fighter jets in the world was not being very stealthy when they roared into the skies over Ipswich as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019.

The US's F-22 Raptor tore into RAAF Base Amberley to join with Australian Air Force planes to work together in war-like conditions in the interests of regional stability and security.

The fast-jets will be flying from today and if you keep your eyes peeled you may see them in one of the two waves of flying each day which is generally one in the morning and another in the afternoon.

After they take off from here the bulk of the air-to-air scenarios are taking place over the water towards Shoal Water Bay and Rockhampton.

In addition to F-22 Raptors, the United States Air Force has depolyed the E-3C Sentry, KC-10 Extender, and B-52 Stratofortress for the exercise.

They'll operate with the Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18A/B Hornet, F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, and E-7A Wedgetail to enhance air combat integration.

Royal Australian Air Force Group Captain Stephen Chappell, DSC, CSC, OAM, Officer Commanding No. 82 Wing and United States Air Force (USAF) Colonel Brian Baldwin, Group Commander 13th Air Expeditionary Force with a USAF F-22 Raptor.

Group Captain Stephen Chappell, Commander of the Amberley based Australian-US task unit for the exercise, said training with the stealth fighter aircraft honed Australian fifth-generation integration and provided valuable training.

"Talisman Sabre builds on the regular exercises we do at Amberley, in the United States and the key training programs and exchanges with USAF and US Navy that we use to develop our tactics, techniques and procedures,” Group Captain Chappell said.

"Integration with the fifth-generation platforms like F-22 and F-35 are key to how we will do our job both now and in the future.

"We train with Raptors annually, and this is a continuation of the journey and the ongoing pursuit and maintenance of full air combat integration.

"For Talisman Sabre, we will be focusing on how we operate and train on our F/A-18 Classic Hornet, F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and E-7A Wedgetail in the same theatre as this advanced F-22 Raptor stealth fighter jet.

"Our job is to go out there and effectively fight for and gain control of the air.”

A United States Air Force F-22 Raptor is marshalled onto the hard stand at RAAF Base Amberley for Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019.

Colonel Barley Baldwin, Amberley USAF Group Commander, 13th Expeditionary Air Force said his personnel were looking forward to the opportunity to exercise in Australia.

"Exercises and training opportunities like Talisman Sabre 19 foster stronger relationships and increase interoperability with our Australian allies, as well as enable our aircrew and support personnel to become familiar with conducting operations out of Royal Australian air bases,” he said.

"I am excited for the 90th Fighter Squadron to return to Queensland where the squadron first established its long term relationship in with the Australians in 1942.

"During Talisman Sabre 2019, RAAF and USAF Airmen will train for high-end, modern combat as we continue to build upon our 70-plus year relationship.”

The USAF deployed the F-22 Raptor from 90th Fighter Squadron, E-3C Sentry from the 962nd AACS, KC-10 Extender from the 6th Air Refuelling Squadron, and B-52 Stratofortress from the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron to support Talisman Sabre from 10 to 24 July 2019.