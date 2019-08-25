‘Wonderful day’: Ambos grant dying boy one last wish

Jai Bruynius Greene got to see his team win the grand final.

A dying boy has been granted his last wish - to see his favourite footy team win their grand final.

11-year-old Jai Bruynius Greene was born with cystic fibrosis and, although he received a lung transplant 21 months ago, he developed invasive fungal sepsis and his devastated family was told there was nothing more that could be done.

His last wish was to go to Belmore Sports Ground last weekend to see his old team the under-11 Milperra Colts in their grand final.

Jai Bruynius Greene with paramedics.



"He was adamant he really wanted to go, it was the team he had played with this year and he also played with them in the under nines," mum Helen Bruynius said.

Jai received his lung transplant in 2017 and was improving so much so that he could play for the Colts for short periods of time.

"A month ago, they said they could not do another transplant because they could not get rid of the infection. We have just tried to do the best we can for him with what little time he had left. He knew he wasn't well," Ms Bruynius said.

Last week NSW Ambulance heard of Jai's wish via a nurse at the hospital.

But moving Jai from his bed at the Children's Hospital at Westmead was not going to be easy. Jai had two collapsed lungs and two chest drains inserted. He was also reliant on oxygen but NSW Ambulance decided this was a wish that needed to be granted.

Paramedics also took Jai to McDonald’s.

Ambulance officers Joe Knowles and Louise Diaz accompanied Jai from his hospital bed to Belmore.

"It was an absolute honour to be part of it, we picked Jai up from hospital and transported him to Belmore. He went through the tunnel on a wheelchair. It was such an honour to be in his presence," Ms Diaz said.

And Jai's team won the grand final.

"They did win and instead of the trophy being awarded to the captain, it was given to Jai," Ms Bruynius said.

His other last wish was for some McDonald's, which the ambulance also made happen.

"He had nuggets, chips and a thick shake, he was so stoked that day, it was lovely to see him smile and he told me he had a wonderful day," Ms Bruynius said.

Tragically, Jai passed away last Wednesday.

Jai watching the game.

"Me and his dad were with him when he died, he died peacefully and we were cuddled up next to him on the bed," Ms Bruynius said.

"We'd just like to thank the Milperra Colts, the hospital and the ambulance officers for all their efforts."

And Jai has touched the hearts of the paramedics that made his final wish come true.

"As sad as it is, to provide that for Jai was incredible," Ms Diaz said.

"I'm devastated for such a young person to pass away, it is hard to understand sometimes but I also have to say it is one of the best days I've had as a paramedic, to be asked to be involved in something like that is a highlight. It was an amazing experience to do that for him," Ms Diaz said.

