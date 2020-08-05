Menu
Women’s shelter gets a much needed makeover

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
4th Aug 2020 1:00 PM
Hannah's House in Woodend has been helping young women gain their independence for almost 40 years now and they recently received a helping hand from a local community organisation.

Zonta Club Ipswich donated some much needed funds to the women's shelter to assist with renovation work.

House co-ordinator Hayley Dunikowski said she was thank for Zonta's support and was happy with the final results of the renovation.

"We've had a relationship with Zonta for several years now and they've funded several different projects at the house," she said.

"They've helped to make the house more into a homelike environment.

"The renovations were completed by the Department of Housing and Public Works so they did the building and structure and Zonta funded putting in some furniture and also fund a car port for our vehicles which we've never had before."

 

Hannah's House recent interior renovation
Hannah's House recent interior renovation

Hannah's House offers a variety of services which includes a crisis shelter which houses up to five women at any one time and offer other services to support women like social support and transitional housing for women aged between 13 - 17 years old.

The women's shelter is funded through the Department of Housing and Public Works but Ms Dunikowski says it's help from community organisations like Zonta that help make the facilities they use more special.

"Having the support of Zonta has allowed us to do the things we wouldn't be able to do without there support," she said.

The kind donation and support from Zonta couldn't have come at a more opportune time with the women's shelter being unable to run most of it's usual fundraising activities this year because of COVID-19.

"We did have for this year planned a comedy night but we have obviously had to postpone that," she said. 

If you would to support the work Hannah's House does click here

