Project Body Hair, by Billie, is fighting stigma to show women with body hair in its ads.
Lifestyle

The razor ad that has viewers divided

4th Jul 2018 2:47 PM

IN AN advertising first, a razor company is challenging the norm, simply by showing women's body hair in its ads.

Project Body Hair, by American company Billie, is hoping the campaign will tackle the taboo, and reduce the number of ads that repeatedly show women waxing or shaving already fuzz-free areas.

The founders said: "For the past 100 years, women's razor brands haven't acknowledged female body hair. Commercials show women 'shaving' perfectly smooth, airbrushed legs. Strange, huh?

"But everyone has short stubble, long strands, or something in between. What you do with yours is up to you - grow it, get rid of it, or comb it. It's your hair, after all."

Billie is tackling 100 years of female body hair taboo.
To make the point, the adverts show hairy legs, armpits and even abs and toes.

And as the ad states: "Hair - everyone has it. Even women. The world pretends it doesn't exist - but it does. We checked. So however, whenever, if ever, you want to shave, we'll be here."

One of the comical shots shows a woman blow-drying her armpit hair.
The Project Body Hair website is inviting women to "make the internet a little fuzzier" by proudly sharing their hairy pictures.

Photographer Ashley Armitage, who worked on the ad campaign, told Buzzfeed: "It's amazing that Billie is the first shaving company to actually show women with body hair.

This photo shows model Bora’s ‘happy trail’.
"In all razor commercials, for some reason I can't wrap my head around the fact that models already have smooth, hairless skin.

"How can you know that a razor is even doing its job if all it's doing is swiping off some shaving cream? And more importantly, why is showing female body hair so taboo?"

 

The powerful adverts show hairy legs, armpits and even abs and toes.
Women are loving the campaign and have praised the company for the positive movement.

One fan wrote: "First commercial ever acknowledging female body hair! It kinda feels like seeing the moon landing for the first time."

 

The company hopes to reduce the ads that repeatedly show women waxing or shaving already fuzz-free areas.
Another commented: "Nothing is more beautiful than [the] natural body. This is so empowering for many of those who think girls should do a thing with their bodies just because a society says so."

