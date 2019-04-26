Macca’s ice cream drugged with pills

A man has admitted to stuffing prescription medication inside of McDonald’s sundaes in an attempt to drug a woman.

The 22-year-old from Rodney in Auckland pleaded guilty to the charge of "stupefy" to the Auckland District Court.

Prescription drugs had been found in several McDonald's sundaes bought from the fast food chain in Te Atatu McDonald's in May 2018.

The man, whose identity has been suppressed by the New Zealand court, had been scheduled to go to trial on Monday.

People took the sundaes home, and discovered while eating them they'd been stuffed with prescription pills, according to the NZ Herald.

"We ate them at home, and we all found traces and whole pills of prescription medicine. My sister ingested one. I found one in my mouth and spat it out," one alleged victim wrote on social media.

"The police are involved. We got off so lucky. Had a child ingested it … There would be more of an issue. I don't know who would do such a thing but its disgusting!!"

One of the girls said they first suspected something was wrong with their Macca's sundaes when her sister complained of a strange taste, according to the NZ Herald.

"My partner and my sister went to leave when I found one (pill) in mine. We went straight to hospital they said it was someone's medication. But it's not enough to do any damage so suggested keeping going with police."

The man, who was not an employee of McDonald's at the time of the spiking, has had his identity concealed by the New Zealand courts since the incident last year.

McDonald's New Zealand said the investigation had cleared their staff of any wrongdoing.

"It is disappointing that somebody would make an allegation of this nature, and that the subsequent publicity on news and social media unfairly damaged our reputation, took up a significant amount of time for our people, and resulted in a loss of sales."

"We strongly believed that the foreign object did not come into contact with the McDonald's sundae before it left the restaurant.

"Food safety is of utmost importance to McDonald's and therefore we treat any complaint seriously."

The man will be sentenced on June 20.