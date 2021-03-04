Women's Day cause puts spotlight on veterans

This International Women's Day (March 8), Mates4Mates is encouraging people to get involved and support the female veteran community.

This year, the theme is Choose to Challenge, providing an opportunity to celebrate women's achievements and take action to change the world for the better.

We know that veteran issues are often seen as a male-centric issue, but it's important that female veterans impacted by service feel seen and heard. We want them to know that there is support available for them too.

Nearly one third of all those reaching out for support at Mates4Mates are women - many who are veterans. Defence-related injuries, mental health issues and suicide can affect anyone in the Defence community.

Sadly, the rates of suicide among ADF veteran women are more than two times higher than those of Australian women who have not served.

Let's use this time as an opportunity to rally around female veterans - mums, daughters and grandmothers - and show we care. If you know a veteran, reach out and show them that they're not alone and encourage them to reach out for support.

Those impacted by service who need support can reach out to Mates4Mates on 1300 462 837.

Georgia Ash

National Clinical Manager, Mates4Mates