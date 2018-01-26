Menu
Centrelink carpark biffo costs woman hundreds

by Ross Irby

A BIFFO between two women at Centrelink in Goodna has cost the instigator a $400 fine after Kelly Anne Robertson pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance.

Robertson, 38, in police facts before Ipswich Magistrates Court, had been inside the Centrelink office at 10am on November 1, 2017 when she became involved in a verbal altercation with another female.

Prosecutor, Sergeant Paul Caldwell said there were ongoing issues between the two and Robertson challenged the female and the women went to the carpark to fight.

Sgt Caldwell said the two women were throwing punches at each other and staff put the Centrelink office into lockdown. Police were called and shown CCTV footage of them fighting.

Robertson, a mother of seven children, was convicted and fined $400. Magistrate Louisa Pink told her that to engage in such a public fight was not acceptable and not the way to resolve issues.

"I understand your honour," Robertson said.

Topics:  centrelink ipswich magistrates court public nuisance

Ipswich Queensland Times
