Women working towards brighter future for youth

NATIONAL not-for-profit organisation Awesome Women in Construction (AWIC) holds its annual International Women's Day lunch next month.

AWIC founder and CEO Amanda Bulow said she is delighted to announce its charity of choice, Youngcare, will be supported by the event.

"AWIC, with the help of the construction community, wants to change the future for many young people and their families and to provide them with dignity through the construction of housing to suit their needs," Ms Bulow said.

Youngcare is a Brisbane organisation that creates choice and independence for young people (aged 18-65) with high physical care needs.

It is estimated about 10,600 new Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) builds are required across the country to help prevent young people being admitted to aged care facilities.

AWIC and the construction industry want to support this worthwhile cause.

"We will be showcasing the work of Youngcare and celebrate being women in the workforce," Ms Bulow said.

Ms Bulow has worked in the construction industry for several years and is eager to see the association grow.

"I am passionate about the construction industry and I want to support the significant number of women who work in what has been traditionally a male- dominated industry," she said.

AWIC aims to provide a trusting and nurturing environment (community) for women from the construction industry.

"We will be raising awareness of this wonderful charity and also rally the construction industry to provide in-kind and cost-priced product and services for two projects due to start construction this year at Townsville and Albany Creek," Ms Bulow said.

"We want to work together so we can get young people with high care needs out of aged-care facilities."

Youngcare has built four residences and provided the means to keep another 945 young Australians in their own homes.

"This is where AWIC and the construction industry can help; we need socially-conscious businesses to join in with us," she said.

"At AWIC, we are strong believers in equality and respect for all, so we have joined forces with Youngcare to make a difference.

"We hold monthly events which include breakfasts, lunches and after-work networking events.

"Growth in the association is at a fast rate which is showing women in the construction industry are enjoying the networking and supportive environment we provide."

The International Women's Day lunch will be held on March 8 at the Glen Hotel, Eight Mile Plains.

Tickets can be purchased individually or as a group of 10.

To book a ticket or table for the International Women's Day lunch, or general enquires about AWIC, email to admin@awicau.com.

You can check it out on facebook at facebook.com/awicAwesomeWomeninConstruction