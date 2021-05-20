Women urged not to put off medical appointments

Australians need to prioritise their health and get back into regular routines after research found many were putting off their appointments.

New findings by Specsavers shows that women are the biggest culprits, with 81 per cent subsequently cancelling or postponing their appointments in the past year, while 21 per cent have never booked an appointment after receiving a reminder.

Conflicting priorities such as family and work needs or being time-poor is to blame.

"I see lots of women who bring their children in for an eye test but put off their own check-up," Specsavers optometrist Karen Walsh says.

"What we've been noticing is that more and more women are needing to be referred to an ophthalmologist for review or treatment. Last year, around one in every 15 women we saw required a referral. Just a couple of years ago that was more like one in 25."

Conditions like diabetic retinopathy and cataracts often don't present symptoms until it is too late, and the damage is done, making it important to participate in regular check-ups.

Diabetic Jessica Davies, 34, never thought that her minor eye problem could lead to something seriously wrong.

And despite worrisome signs such as blurriness and floaters, she postponed her appointment for an entire year until it became unbearable.

"I was sent reminders to get my eyes checked, but I would forget because I had so much on my mind," Davies says.

"When I finally saw my optometrist, they said I had retinal detachment, which was possibly caused by uncontrolled sugar levels, and I needed to go to hospital immediately for surgery."

Multiple surgeries later, Davies has lost confidence in driving and is reluctant to go back to work.

"I don't have good vision in my right eye but my left eye is pretty good," she says. "I'm wearing glasses, but without them,I find it difficult to read, drive or look at a screen.

"Looking back, I should have made time for my appointments. I didn't feel it was necessary to do it at the time. It could change your life and I owe it to my son to be healthy."

Osana Preventative Health founder and GP Dr Kevin Cheng says the consequences of these medical delays can be troubling.

"Delaying appointments can mean we miss early signs, diagnosis and treatment, and sometimes end up with people in hospital paying more for procedures and medications or seeing multiple specialists," he says.

Medicine practitioner Filipa Bellette agrees. "If people keep postponing appointments, the more likely it is they will give up on treatment, which will lead to a continuation of health symptoms," she says.

"If left unchecked, this will impact their family and work life and could lead to more serious diseases such as cancer, heart disease or autoimmunity."

SO WHAT ARE THE SCREENINGS AND PROCEDURES BY AGE?

ALL AGES: Annual flu shots, skin checks and GP review, regular dental, hearing and eyesight assessments. Poor dental health, vision or hearing impairment can lead malnutrition or problems in school or at work.

INFANTS THROUGH ADULTHOOD: Young children and teens should get a general check up every 2-3 years to see how they are progressing with physical and mental health, plus screen for any issues at school or at home. Your doctor may check your child's risk for learning and development challenges and any impediments to growth, healthy nutrition and exercise. Young adults should check their blood pressure and weight every year and cholesterol every five years and more often if there is any family history of heart disease.

IN YOUR 50S: Schedule an annual visit with your doctor to get necessary screening tests, including for cancer (breast, prostate, gastrointestinal,cervical and skin) and health check ups for weight, metabolism, sleep apnoea, heart disease, arthritis and lung disease (blood pressure, blood tests, biometric measurements and sleep studies).

IN YOUR 60S: Continue with semi-annual check-ups, including the additions of pneumonia vaccination, bone density screening, cognitive function, musculo-skeletal function and any nutritional deficiencies. It's important during senior years to stay active and socially connected as well.

*Osana Preventative Health founder and GP Dr Kevin Cheng

