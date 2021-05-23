Women rushed to hospital after early morning crashes

Two women were hospitalised with minor injuries after single-vehicle crashes.

TWO women have been hospitalised following two separate traffic collisions in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A woman in her 50s was involved in a single-car crash at the corner of Village Rd and Zabel Rd, Lockrose at 4.20.

She suffered minor injuries and was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

Less than 10 minutes later, a second woman was involved in a single-car crash.

A woman in her 20s sustained minor injuries when her car crashed at the corner of Ipswich Rd and Wacol Station Rd, Wacol, at 4.29am.

She was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Both women were in a stable condition when they were transported.

On Saturday night, a man in his 30s was injured following a backyard fire at a Kensington Grove property.

The man sustained burns to his legs and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition, at 7.25pm.

