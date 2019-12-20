Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Inmates at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre have sewn clothes for children in need.
Inmates at Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre have sewn clothes for children in need.
Offbeat

Women prisoners stitching up kids in need

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
20th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WOMEN prisoners are providing beautiful handmade clothing to children in need thanks to a program being run out of Brisbane Women’s Correctional Centre.

As part of a partnership between Queensland Corrective Services and Uniforms 4 Kids, prisoners at BWCC have been repurposing law enforcement and emergency service uniforms into clothing for children in need.

The uniforms are donated by emergency services personnel and are then cut, modified and sewn into outfits including dresses, two piece suits, shorts, skirts and scrunchies.

General manager Darryll Fleming said that the program gave the women an opportunity to give back to the community as well as teaching them key life and vocational skills, giving them a better chance at employment once released.

International research tells us that these skills can reduce the women’s chances of reoffending when they leave our centres,” he said.

“We have seen an improvement in behaviour, and the women have shown a real willingness to come to work and be part of a structured day while involved in the program which is fantastic.”

From the program’s inception in October to the second week of November, prisoners made more than 100 items.

brisbane women's correctional centre uniforms 4 kids
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why kids across Asia are playing with Jets' footballs

        premium_icon Why kids across Asia are playing with Jets' footballs

        Offbeat If you travel to a country in south-east Asia, you might spot some familiar sporting gear. This is how the footies made it there, all the way from Ipswich.

        Teenage girl missing from quiet Ipswich suburb

        Teenage girl missing from quiet Ipswich suburb

        News Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 15-year-old girl...

        IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 105 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        Dog breeders fail to get puppies back

        premium_icon Dog breeders fail to get puppies back

        News More than 60 animals were seized by RSPCA earlier this year