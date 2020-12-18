WOMEN ONLY: Council seeks exemption for driver jobs

Ipswich City Council has received an exemption to advertise for and recruit only female drivers to be employed for a waste truck driver program to obtain a heavy rigid licence.

IPSWICH City Council will recruit only women for a rubbish truck driver training program, believing there are too many barriers in place for them to progress in the industry.

The council applied for exemption from sections of the Anti-Discrimination Act in order to advertise for and recruit only female drivers to be employed for a program to obtain a heavy rigid licence.

They would be hired as trainee drivers, which usually requires them to already hold a HR licence.

It was granted in a ruling by Queensland Industrial Relations Commission deputy president John Merrell, with the exemption to apply for three years.

The council filed for the exemption in June.

The application was also assessed by the Human Rights Commissioner in regards to the relevant provisions of the Human Rights Act.

In its application, the council said its resource recovery department employed about 50-full time waste truck drivers but only two were women.

“ICC is seeking to proactively encourage more female applicants for waste driver roles, to become more representative of the community that we serve, and to encourage workplace diversity,” the application notes.

“Truck driving has long been a male dominated industry where it can be difficult to attract and retain female drivers.

“ICC is further seeking to address identified barriers to female drivers by linking this with a training program whereby successful female applicants are supported to obtain their HR licence while employed as a trainee driver, rather than the usual prerequisite of already holding a HR licence.

“Australian male dominated industries have demonstrated that female drivers tend to have less driving related incidents, and less serious (work health and safety) matters relating to driving incidents.

“On occasion (the council’s) resource recovery section has employed a small number of individual female truck drivers.

“The aim of this exemption application is to develop a cohort of female drivers who can provide further support to each other, as well as other targeted supports and culture change programs that will be implemented by council.

“This measure is designed to improve both attraction and retention rates for female drivers.

“Females are well under-represented in the industry, making it difficult to find and encourage women with specific waste/resource recovery driving experience.”

The council submitted that several of its female cleaners and administrative staff had expressed an interest in becoming waste truck drivers but they reported the time and cost of obtaining a HR licence was prohibitive.

The council referred to survey results from Working Women in Transport – A Snapshot The Follow Up which found only 17.5 per cent of those working in the transport industry were women.

Of those, 6.5 per cent were women in driving positions.

It also referenced the Driving Change: Transport Industry’s Gender Equality Gap Revealed report, which found that only 26.4 per cent of the transport industry workforce were women.

The entire industry average is 46.9 per cent.

The council also referenced the Women Driving Transport Careers initiative undertaken by Hanson Australia Pty Ltd.

This program involved an offer of full-time employment where no previous heavy driving experience was necessary and trainees were supported by mentors.

It resulted in the organisation achieving an almost 300 per cent increase in female participation in its driver group.

The application notes this would be a similar approach Ipswich City Council would take.

