KEY CHECKS: Senior constable Kerrin Sheedy, Jake Brandley and Bryce Gordon ahead of the Under the Bonnet workshop at Llewellyn Motors.
KEY CHECKS: Senior constable Kerrin Sheedy, Jake Brandley and Bryce Gordon ahead of the Under the Bonnet workshop at Llewellyn Motors. Cordell Richardson
Women learn basic car care tips in special workshop

Andrew Korner
24th Oct 2019 3:06 PM
A SERIES of community workshops will guide Ipswich women through some of the fundamentals of vehicle maintenance, while also providing vital tips on how to stay safe.

Ipswich District Crime Prevention Unit has partnered with Queensland Police Railway Squad and Llewellyn Motors to present the Under the Bonnet workshops.

Now in their seventh year, the workshops are designed for women and young people from 16 years and up to attend with their families at Llewellyn Motors on Wednesday, November 13, at 6.30pm.

Ipswich district crime prevention Senior Constable Kerrin Sheedy said the evening seminar would focus on personal safety strategies, travelling on Queensland roads and the Fatal Five; Seatbelts, Drink/Drug driving, Speeding, Fatigue and Distraction.

Sen-Const Sheedy said the initiative empowers drivers to be confident and safe in all situations.

"The project informs women and young people to become more aware of their surroundings, recognising potential risks and guiding them away from harm, especially when it comes to personal and road safety,” she said.

The personal and road safety talk leads into a workshop about car maintenance for modern vehicles.

The audience will watch demonstrations by mechanics on how to check oil and water levels and have a hands-on approach to changing a flat tyre.

"Many women state they've had no experience with cars prior to attending the workshop, and find the information valuable,” Sen-Const Sheedy said.

"The knowledge gained in the workshop empowers and gives women and young people confidence to undertake basic car maintenance which will hopefully reduce the possibility of being stranded on the roadside due to mechanical problems.”

For more information or to register, phone the Crime Prevention Unit on 38171351

The workshops will be held at the Llewellyn Hyundai Service Centre, 246 Brisbane Rd, Booval.

