Paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. Rob Williams

TWO WOMEN were injured in a crash at Milbong in the early hours of this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service said a vehicle crashed on Ipswich Boonah Rd about 3.30am.

No other vehicles were involved.

Paramedics treated two women aged in their 30s, including one with head and shoulder injuries and one with minor injuries.

Both women were taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.