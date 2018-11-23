Women fined over vicious dog attacks

A WOMAN broke down in court as she spoke about how her dog brutally attacked and killed a neighbour's pet.

Shannon Ryan faced Townsville Magistrate Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to failing to ensure her dog did not attack or cause fear.

Representing Townsville City Council prosecutor Tony Bligh told the court in August Ryan's dog escaped her gate as she was driving into her property.

The court heard the dog ran over to the neighbour's wire fence and barked at the small victim dog.

The woman's dog grabbed the cross breed through the fence and shook it until it was dead.

Mr Bligh said Ryan ran over and tried to stop the attack.

The violent dog was euthanised the next day.

Ms Ryan tearfully told the court how sorry she was for what her dog did.

"I did go over there that afternoon apologise to her," she said.

"She said she had already buried her dog.

"We were all trying to get her off, but she wouldn't let go.

"My two-year-old used to drag her around and she's never done anything like that before."

Magistrate Richard Lehmann said he considered the woman was "extremely remorseful".

Ms Ryan was fined $800 and a further $226 for professional and court costs.

No conviction was recorded.

Another woman faced the court over dog attacks.

Vanessa Body pleaded guilty to failing to ensure her dog did not attack or cause fear.

The court heard in July both of her dogs, one a Bull Arab, ripped through her picket fence and attacked her neighbour's dog.

Mr Bligh said the dogs were biting the victim dog simultaneously, one at the rear end and other at the throat.

The court heard the neighbour intervened in the attack with a broom chasing the two dogs into her car port.

Ms Body said she was sorry for the attacks.

"I just want to apologise for what my dogs did to my neighbour's dog," she said.

"I would like to offer her to pay some of the vet bills as well.

"They were my first dogs."

Magistrate Lehmann said he factored in the early plea and clear remorse.

Ms Body was slapped with a $700 fine plus more than $200 in court and professional costs.