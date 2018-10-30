Women builders' networking site a runaway success

RESPECT: Impact Homes national sales operations manager Amanda Beatty and AWIC manager Amanda Bulow. Your Photographer Pty Ltd

CONSTRUCTION industry networking initiative Awesome Women in Construction is about to celebrate its second year of operating over which time it has become a runaway success.

AWIC supports women working in the construction industry and helps them to network with each other, promote the brands they represent and to further their personal and professional development.

AWIC manager Amanda Bulow said she had not envisioned such growth from the initiative when she started out.

"We started out in March 2017, when 14 ladies came along to our launch breakfast. Since then, we have had an average of 61 ladies attend functions compared with 40 throughout 2017.

"It is fantastic growth over a relatively short time," Ms Bulow said.

"The members come from local businesses right through to global organisations.

"We certainly encourage our members to support our sponsors but we are not about selling product to our members.

"ASIC genuinely wants members to know they are safe and that they can enjoy each other's company and support each other."

"We recently held a lunch at Brookwater Golf Club. More then 50 per cent of those attending were first-timers.

"ASIC has found these events are gathering regulars but they are also a great way to introduce new people.

"The good news is many are staying on and becoming members."

Ms Bulow said AWIC valued the support and development of leadership.

"We provide a place of trust and connection so relationships are established. We are about respecting ourselves and each other and also ensuring everyone has the same opportunities," she said.

"We are learning from each other.

"I think the relaxed and positive networking environment is setting us apart."

AWIC holds events at several different locations to make it accessible for members and guests.

The events include breakfasts lunches and evening get-togethers.

"I cannot believe another year has passed.

"We do have a special end-of-year celebration in place in Brisbane. I encourage ladies to put November 30 down as a must-attend event," Ms Bulow said.

The event will feature comedian Pello Pelling and is supported by building products business CSR.

Ms Bulow has worked in the construction industry for a number of years and is eager to see the association grow.

"I am passionate about the construction industry and I want to support the significant number of women working in what has been traditionally a male-dominated industry," she said.

"I can honestly say that I had no idea that it (AWIC) would take off like it has.

"It has proven to me that this kind of association is needed."

The event will be held at Riverside Terrace Marquee at Customs House, Brisbane on November 30.

The cost is $150 each person. Bookings at admin@awicau.com

For more information or to keep up to date, follow AWIC on facebook at facebook.com/awicAwesomeWomeninConstruction