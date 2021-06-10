Women accused in alleged kidnapping, torture ordeal

Two women charged with kidnapping and torture have been remanded in custody.

TWO women charged with the alleged kidnapping and torture of a young woman will remain in custody.

They are accused of committing a series of serious offences against a 27-year-old woman over several hours on June 6 at Goodna and elsewhere.

Both cases were mentioned before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week. Only one of the accused women applied for bail.

The incidents are alleged to have started at a house in Saint Albans Street on Sunday morning.

Tara Maree Quayle, 19, from Goodna applied for bail late on Monday afternoon. The magistrate refused the application.

Quayle is charged with five counts of assault causing bodily harm when armed/in company; torture; and deprivation of liberty.

The matter of the second accused, Wanita Cartwright, 41, from Goodna, was mentioned briefly on Tuesday.

Cartwright is also charged with deprivation of liberty; torture; and five counts of assault causing bodily harm when armed/in company. She did not apply for bail.

Both were remanded in custody.

Their matters will be mentioned on June 30.