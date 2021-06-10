Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two women charged with kidnapping and torture have been remanded in custody.
Two women charged with kidnapping and torture have been remanded in custody.
News

Women accused in alleged kidnapping, torture ordeal

Ross Irby
10th Jun 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO women charged with the alleged kidnapping and torture of a young woman will remain in custody.

They are accused of committing a series of serious offences against a 27-year-old woman over several hours on June 6 at Goodna and elsewhere.

Both cases were mentioned before Ipswich Magistrates Court this week. Only one of the accused women applied for bail.

The incidents are alleged to have started at a house in Saint Albans Street on Sunday morning.

Tara Maree Quayle, 19, from Goodna applied for bail late on Monday afternoon. The magistrate refused the application.

Quayle is charged with five counts of assault causing bodily harm when armed/in company; torture; and deprivation of liberty.

The matter of the second accused, Wanita Cartwright, 41, from Goodna, was mentioned briefly on Tuesday.

Cartwright is also charged with deprivation of liberty; torture; and five counts of assault causing bodily harm when armed/in company. She did not apply for bail.

Both were remanded in custody.

Their matters will be mentioned on June 30.

bail application ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich magistrates court kidnapping charges torture charges
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Marijuana brownies netted in police raid

        Premium Content Marijuana brownies netted in police raid

        News Police discovered marijuana butter and cookies after executing a search warrant on an Ipswich property.

        Major ice cream franchise to open Somerset store this week

        Premium Content Major ice cream franchise to open Somerset store this week

        Business Don’t let the cold weather deter you – this ice cream parlour is aiming to open to...

        Hammer attack victim expected to wake from coma

        Premium Content Hammer attack victim expected to wake from coma

        News Police waiting to speak to the victim of violent home invasion

        Feels like Minus 4C! Snow alert as polar blast drives storms

        Premium Content Feels like Minus 4C! Snow alert as polar blast drives storms

        Weather Snow possible as state braces for record-breaking cold snap