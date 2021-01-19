Menu
Jayden Moorea arrives at Southport Court for committal hearing
Crime

Woman’s wails heard in minutes before balcony death

by Greg Stolz
19th Jan 2021 10:58 AM
A doctor has told a court how she thought someone had been hit by a car outside her Gold Coast highrise until she looked down and saw a bloodied former cheerleader lying on a shattered glass awning.

Dr Rebecca Adams was giving evidence on Tuesday at the committal hearing of former cruise ship crooner Jayden Moorea, 47, who is charged with murdering his girlfriend Breeana Robinson in January 2013.

A second witness told the court she heard a man and a woman arguing in a nearby apartment in the minutes leading up to the discovery.

Ms Robinson, 21, plunged to her death from the 11th floor apartment she shared with Moorea, then known as Dan Shearin, Southport's H20 tower.

Jayden Moorea, formerly known as Dan Shearin, arrives at Southport court on day two of his committal hearing.
Her death was initially ruled as a suicide but Moorea was arrested in 2019 after the state coroner sensationally adjourned an inquest and ordered police to reopen their investigation.

Dr Adams, who was living on the 18th floor of the H20 building, told Southport Magistrates Court she was in bed when she heard 'loud noisy voices' followed by a 'thump'.

"A lot of things changed after the thump," she said.

"There was a lot of commotion afterwards. I (initially) thought somebody had been hit by a car."

Dr Adams said she looked down and saw Ms Robinson lying on the glass awning in a pool of blood.

A photograph of Breanna Robinson who fell to her death from the 11th floor of the H2O building in Southport in 2013. (AAP Image/Jono Searle)
H20 resident Julie Carroll, who also lived on the 11th floor, said she was watching a movie when she heard a man and a woman arguing in a nearby apartment.

"I could hear the man - he was loud, yelling - and the woman was crying,' she said.

She said the woman's crying became a loud wail before tapering off into a whimper.

Ms Carroll then heard a 'high-pitched' scream which stopped abruptly.

Another resident, Allan Walker, said he was sitting on his 7th floor balcony looking at the ocean when he heard a 'swishing' noise and saw an object plummeting past him.

He also heard the words 'oh no'.

"It took place very, very quickly," he said.

"I immediately hopped up and held onto the railing and looked over. I was watching as it (the object) went past and … I saw a lady hit the glass."

