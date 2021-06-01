Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman captured breathing on a TV reporter has been identified as an aged care worker and lost her job.
A woman captured breathing on a TV reporter has been identified as an aged care worker and lost her job.
News

Woman’s vile act to TV reporter

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
1st Jun 2021 7:06 PM | Updated: 7:22 PM

An aged care worker has been dismissed after she was captured in footage breathing on a reporter during an anti-lockdown protest in Victoria.

Footage of the woman deliberately breathing at reporters and cameramen on Saturday at a protest in Melbourne’s Flagstaff Gardens provoked outrage when it was uploaded to social media.

The woman – later identified as an employee of the residential and community care provider Baptcare –can be seen approaching a TV reporter and audibly breathing in his face before running off.

The woman can be seen deliberately breathing on a TV reporter and cameraman before running off.
The woman can be seen deliberately breathing on a TV reporter and cameraman before running off.

Onlookers can be heard saying it was “pretty disgusting” before the woman is approached by a masked police officer.

The woman denied any wrongdoing and told police not to hurt her or her camera as she was surrounded by multiple officers.

Police surrounded the woman and led her away while she attempted to take photos.
Police surrounded the woman and led her away while she attempted to take photos.

A spokeswoman for Baptcare said the employee had left the organisation after a review was conducted into her behaviour.

“Baptcare does not condone the actions of this employee, which were unacceptable, and out of step with our expectations as an employer, and the expectations of the community more broadly,” the spokeswoman said.

“The employee’s behaviour does not align with our core values, centred on respect and wellbeing for others.

“The employee also failed to practice social distancing, and did not wear a face mask, mandated at this time so as to minimise the spread of infections, such as COVID-19.

Lockdown protesters clashing with Police in Melbourne on Saturday.
Lockdown protesters clashing with Police in Melbourne on Saturday.

“The behaviour of this employee doesn’t reflect who we are as an organisation, our values, or our unwavering commitment to the health, safety and wellbeing of our residents, customers and clients.”

Saturday’s protests – in response to lockdown measures imposed in the wake of a growing coronavirus cluster in Melbourne – drew about 150 people.

They were quickly outnumbered by waiting police, who arrested 14 protesters and issued fines to another 55.

Originally published as Woman’s vile act to TV reporter

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Special school students make use of new $12.2M facility

        Premium Content Special school students make use of new $12.2M facility

        Education A new three-storey building featuring a home economics kitchen and eight classrooms has been unveiled at an Ipswich school.

        Students reap rewards of ‘world class’ $7.8M facility

        Premium Content Students reap rewards of ‘world class’ $7.8M facility

        Education A new facility at an Ipswich school is preparing students for jobs in booming...

        ‘Stop taking drugs’: Chief Judge’s advice for mum

        Premium Content ‘Stop taking drugs’: Chief Judge’s advice for mum

        News A woman with a lengthy history of drug offending has been told that jail is...

        Prepare to watch Ipswich High tackle extra footy challenge

        Premium Content Prepare to watch Ipswich High tackle extra footy challenge

        Rugby League Tough early draw, new teams and enhanced focus for Ipswich to contend with in elite...