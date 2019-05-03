Woman's stolen card spree comes out in the wash

Noosa Civic carpark will soon be the home of shop and wash car cleaning service

A HAIRDRESSER visit proved costly for an Ipswich woman who drove off with her purse on the bonnet.

Her day got even worse when the purse fell into the hands of big spender Stacey Swaine.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Swaine helped herself to the woman's bankcards, which she found at a Booval car wash.

The court heard Swaine illegally scored more than $80 in coins from the dispenser.

Stacey Ann Swaine, 28, from North Ipswich, pleaded guilty to committing fraud at Booval on October 16 last year; and contravening a police direction.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the victim had been at Riverlink shopping centre for a hair appointment.

While entering her car afterwards she had mistakenly left her purse on the car bonnet and driven away. The wallet fell off some time afterwards.

Sgt Caldwell said when the woman realised it was missing she did an online check of her bankcards, discovering her cards had been used eight times between 2.39pm-2.45pm at a Booval carwash with $82.80 taken.

He said CCTV footage depicted a female passenger get out of an orange Ford ute at the car wash.

She then went to a machine that dispenses tokens and made eight transactions.

Police identified the woman as Swaine and three weeks later intercepted the same orange Ford ute with Swaine in it.

The court heard Swaine had a lengthy criminal history and had previously been jailed.

Defence lawyer Erin Dwan said Swaine had a difficult past with drug use and what she did "a stupid mistake”.

"She instructs someone gave her the purse and decided to use the cards she was given,” Ms Dwan said.

At the time she was on a suspended sentence for prior offences.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop sentenced Swaine to one monthin jail for the fraud, finding it to be relatively low-level but committed in circumstances of having prior offending.

Her previously suspended three month sentence was activated, to be served concurrently.

Swaine was given immediate parole and ordered to pay $83 restitution.

