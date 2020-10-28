Menu
Woman’s shocking record of breaching bail conditions

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Oct 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:49 PM
A WOMAN who failed to report to police and breached a curfew condition while on bail has been sentenced to three days prison.

Jodie Maree Carr, 48, pleaded guilty on October 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 10 breaches of bail charges - four fail to reports and six curfew breaches.

The court heard Carr had received a 12-month probation order on September 30 for the offences she was on bail for, but the bail breaches were not dealt with at that time.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Carr was located by police on October 23 and arrested over the bail breaches.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client had been off work due to a torn tendon.

She said Carr had forgotten to report to police, got scared and then avoided police.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Carr had an appalling history of breaching bail with much of her three page criminal record taken up with seven bail breaches and three fail to appear in court.

He ordered Carr to three days in prison and declared three days in presentence custody.

