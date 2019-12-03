Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Drug and alcohol testing.
Drug and alcohol testing.
Crime

Woman’s shocking RBT blow

Sarah Barnham
, sarah.barnham@gladstoneobserver.com.au
30th Oct 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Dec 2019 8:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE woman was banned from driving for the next 11 months after a court was told she blew nearly five times the legal limit in a roadside breath test.

Deborah Belinda Nielsen pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving under the influence and driving without a licence repeat offender.

The court was told Nielsen was intercepted on Stowe Rd by the Calliope Road Policing Unit conducting mobile patrols at Calliope.

About 2.45pm on August 12 police discovered her licence had expired and she was made to provide a sample of breath.

She was transported to the Gladstone Police Station where she returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .246 per cent, the court was told.

Nielsen told police she had drunk four glasses of white wine at a friend's house and was driving home.

The court was told Nielsen spent some time in the watch-house for her offending.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Nielsen was 42 years old and lost her job as a result of her offending. Mr Pepito said Nielsen had suffered a traumatic experience in her life and used alcohol to cope.

Nielsen was disqualified from driving for 11 months and placed on probation for 12 months. A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More
court crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstonemagistratescourt
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

        premium_icon Father hid meth in nappy, baby formula tin

        Crime A Queensland father has been busted hiding up to $28,000 of ice in baby nappies and formula tins - at his home where six children lived.

        45 boredom busting ideas for the summer holidays

        premium_icon 45 boredom busting ideas for the summer holidays

        Whats On From pool parties to special movie screenings, this is your ultimate guide to...

        Man hospitalised after Goodna home burns

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after Goodna home burns

        News A man was hospitalised early this morning with superficial burns to his feet after...

        Thief cuts electricity, ‘drills’ way in to car dealership

        premium_icon Thief cuts electricity, ‘drills’ way in to car dealership

        Crime A fussy thief who broke into a car dealership first moved a smaller car before...