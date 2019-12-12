Woman’s second jail term for erratic drink driving suspended

Axt was convicted and sentenced to six months jail, suspended for two years.

AN Ipswich woman received her second jail sentence for drink driving crimes that feature high alcohol readings.

This time errant driver Wendy Axt was found to be more than four times the legal alcohol limit after police were called by another driver worried at her erratic driving.

Ipswich magistrate Virginia Sturgess was critical of Axt's offending, saying her drink driving must stop before she injures someone.

Wendy Axt, 55, from Mt Crosby pleaded guilty In Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving when under the influence of liquor (.223) at Chuwar on Thursday September 26.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said the incident took place at 9.35am when a witness called 000 about a white Mazda swerving all over the road near Chuwar.

The worried driver followed the car to Colleges Crossing where police found Axt sitting on grass beside her car.

Axt told police she drank a 250ml bottle of whisky. Then left home to drive and sit beside the river.

Axt's lawyer explained she suffers anxiety and stress, with significant trauma having occurred in the life of the South African born woman.

And while it had been six years since her last drink driving offence it was conceded that it left her open to a jail penalty.

Ms Sturgess said Axt had previously received a suspended jail term for drink driving.

"She has got such a terrible history here. It is quite frightening to see such high level," she said.

"It's worse that you were out driving. Seen driving all over the road. A miracle not to kill someone or damage property."

Ms Sturgess said the high reading of .223 was recorded nearly an hour after Axt was first seen at 9.30am.

She said that her previous drink driving offences were in 2013 with an alcohol reading of .225 recorded; two offences in 2010 with alcohol readings of .157 and .144; and a failure to supply a breath sample in 2009.

Before that there had been two now dated offences in 2002 with alcohol readings of .157 and .205.

She noted that in 2010 Axt was given a probation order and attended a drink driving program.

But returned to court three years later with the .225 reading. And received the first jail term.

"There is simply no excuse. This is your sixth conviction," Ms Sturgess said.

"Simply unacceptable."

Ms Sturgess said there was a need for community safety, and a jail term appropriate.

And it would be in her best interest to receive professional help to address the alcohol issue.

