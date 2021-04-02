Woman’s ‘scary’ spider find in backyard

If you're an arachnophobic, it probably best to turn away, because this story involves a photo of hundreds of spiders.

A woman who was mowing her lawn, decided to stop half way to take a snap after making a rather frightening discovery.

She found hundreds of baby spiders clinging to the back of their massive mother nestled in her garden.

But when she moved it out of harms way and returned to take another photo, the babies had all gone.

The woman from Cobargo on the NSW south coast was eager to find out the species and so took to a popular Facebook spider identification page in Australia, asking for help.

"I found this spider with lots of baby spiders on its back while I was mowing. I moved it out of harms way and then when I went back to take another photo, all the babies had gone," she wrote.

"Please can someone ID it for me?"

Many were quick to inform the woman that the only type of spider to carry its young on its back is wolf spiders.

"More specifically, Tasmanicosa sp from the Lycosidae family of wolf spiders," one person wrote.

"Wow, I've never seen a wolfie rear up like that before!" another person commented, while a third said, "These wolf spiders take such good care of their young, don't they".

Others described the woman's images as "incredible" and "beautiful", while some found it "scary".

"Damn that's scary still - even without the 300 babies that could crawl all over me. Just made me shiver and wipe my arms."

According to Australian Museum wolf spiders are one of few spiders who show "such a high degree of parental care", with females often carrying their babies on their backs.

Spider enthusiast, Ben Shoard, of Goulburn, recently shared a post explaining wolf spiders are robust, agile hunters that live on the ground and are often found in lawns and gardens.

"Many of the species are very common, feeling quite at home in open lawns and gardens. At night, if using a head torch, it is possible to see the blue reflections of their eyes shining back at you," he said, adding that the "most reliable identifying feature for wolf spiders is their eyes".

"The top four eyes basically form a square when viewed from directly above, with two large eyes facing more or less directly forward and two sitting behind them."

While wolf spiders are non-aggressive, they will bite if provoked and should be considered dangerous to humans.

Their bite is venomous but not lethal.

