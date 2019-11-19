Menu
OLD NEEDLE: Nicole Millard told the Gatton Magistrates Court she hadn’t realised an old syringe was in her car.
News

Woman’s past returns to haunt her after release from prison

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
19th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
AFTER she was released from prison, one Gatton woman’s past came back to haunt her.

Nicole Millard discovered she was not fast enough to clean up the mess from an old mistake when police pulled her over for a random vehicle search.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard Millard’s car was “packed to the hill” after she had filled the vehicle with her and her father’s things having not yet sorted through them.

When police searched Millard’s car on October 30, they found a used needle in a black handbag, which Millard admitted was hers from some time ago.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to dispose of the syringe correctly but told Magistrate Graham Lee the needle was old and that she no longer used drugs.

“I was incarcerated on July 14, and I had only just recently gotten out,” Millard said.

“The car was packed full of my and my father’s stuff as I’d just grabbed everything out of the loungeroom and hadn’t had a chance to go through everything.”

Millard said she had been driving to pick up her blind father when she was pulled over by police.

“That would have been from back when I was using,” she said.

“If I had known it was there prior to me being locked up, I would have disposed of it properly.”

Millard told Mr Lee she had been actively participating in drug diversion programs and had been trying to better herself, accepting a three-page criminal history as hers.

“Anything I can do, I do … because I want to better myself,” she said.

She was fined $150 and her conviction was recorded.

