Woman’s ‘murder’ search ‘speaks volumes’

Walcha sheep grazier Mathew Dunbar with partner Natasha Beth Darcy, who has been charged with his murder.

Walcha sheep grazier Mathew Dunbar with partner Natasha Beth Darcy, who has been charged with his murder.

Natasha Darcy googled “how to commit murder” from the sideline of a rugby game minutes before using her phone to film the match, a court has heard.

“It speaks volumes,” Crown prosecutor Brett Hatfield told a NSW Supreme Court jury who will soon be tasked with deciding if Ms Darcy is guilty of murdering her partner Mathew Dunbar in 2017.

The search was among dozens related to death and drugs made on Ms Darcy’s mobile phone in the months before Mr Dunbar died at his property on the outskirts of Walcha in regional NSW.

Ms Darcy, 46, stands accused of sedating the 42-year-old sheep farmer with a sedative cocktail blended in a Nutribullet before gassing him to death in his bed in a bid to inherit the property, which later sold for $4.6m.

She has pleaded not guilty, telling the jury she assisted his suicide.

Natasha Darcy offered a friend $20,000 to lie about Mathew Dunbar (pictured), prosecutor Brett Hatfield told the jury.

Mr Hatfield told the jury about two attempts to kill Mr Dunbar the Crown alleges Ms Darcy made before his actual death on August 2, 2017.

The “how to commit murder” search was made on June 25, 2017, after Ms Darcy’s efforts to obtain the ram sedative acepromazine had been thwarted by cautious veterinarians, he said.

The Crown alleges she then tried another plan: slipping Mr Dunbar an overdose of prescription medication and sending herself a “purported suicide note” from his phone reading: “I’m sorry beautiful lady for everything I’ve put you through. You deserve better than this.”

“It affects him, he’s in bed for a day, but it doesn’t kill him,” Mr Hatfield said.

“She searches ‘how to commit murder’. Back to the acepromazine.”

Ms Darcy eventually did obtain acepromazine from a vet in Armidale, he said, and the Crown alleges she sedated Mr Dunbar and injected his leg with the sedative around July 7, 2017.

Mr Dunbar was “told he had gone for a walk around the farm but can’t remember it” and reported “losing a day” to doctors, Mr Hatfield said.

He subsequently developed a serious infection in his leg, the court has heard, but was on the mend by the time he died.

Acepromazine was one of four sedatives found in his blood at a post mortem, as well as seroquel, clonidine and temazepam.

Mr Hatfield said a pharmacologist had given evidence suggesting Mr Dunbar would not have been capable of setting up the apparatus to gas himself under the influence of those sedatives.

The Crown alleges Ms Darcy tried to kill Mr Dunbar twice before he died in August 2017.

The prosecutor also took the jury to evidence Ms Darcy offered a former friend $20,000 to lie about Mr Dunbar to help out at her impending murder trial.

After her arrest, he said, she wrote a letter to a woman asking her to tell “a number of quite specific lies” about Mr Dunbar.

“Once I am found not guilty, which will be pretty much assured if you help me, then I automatically get the inheritance Mat wanted the children and I to have,” she wrote, according to Mr Hatfield.

“I would be willing to give you $20,000.”

He told the jury the letter suggested Ms Darcy knew she was guilty and also clearly showed she was aware of, and “very very interested” in, being the sole beneficiary of Mr Dunbar’s farm.

She had professed ignorance in various police interviews about whether she actually stood to inherit the farm, he said.

But he pointed to evidence that she did know, including a 2015 conversation in which Mr Dunbar told Ms Darcy: “You now own Pandora if I die.”

“It couldn’t be any clearer,” he said.

Mr Hatfield’s closing address will continue on Thursday.

Originally published as Woman’s ‘murder’ search ‘speaks volumes’