Woman’s mortifying fake tan fail

If you've ever fake tanned then you've probably experienced the pain that comes with getting it all over your sheets.

But spare a thought for one woman who was left with the unfortunate task of coming up with how to explain why her hotel bed looked like a "crime scene" after fake tanning the night before out of "boredom".

TikTok user @gemmaramlal shared a video of her hotel bed covered in brown stains - you know, the kind that only come when you've coated yourself in fake tan and then gotten straight into bed.

Looking concerned, Gemma added the hashtag #sorryhousekeeping, before asking TikTok what she should do about the "fail".

"When you fake tan at a hotel and it looks like a crime scene," she captioned the video.

Gemma's video has now been viewed over 75,000 times, with viewers offering equal parts advice and condolences.

"Did something similar in a five-star hotel," one person commented.

"Once I was in a hotel in Greece and I dyed my hair red, and after that I washed my hair again and the whole towel was red," another wrote.

One hotel cleaner said Gemma should "let a staff member known it is fake tan and not blood".

"Take the sheets off for the cleaners and let them know," another advised.

Gemma later shared that she had come clean about the sheets to hotel management.

"I confessed to housekeeping and they were lovely about it," she said. "Can have my bronzed days guilt free now."

