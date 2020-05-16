Anna's lockdown dating shock

When Anna Trelogan decided to give virtual dating a go she thought she’d get a good laugh out of it. Instead the unexpected happened.

The 30-year-old from Bondi became single at the end of last year and was feeling ready to date again as coronavirus social distancing restrictions came into effect, seemingly putting any romance plans on hold.

English-born Anna decided to give it a go by trying out her friend Natalie Smith's new dating app Swanned for British and Irish Australian expats.

"I think I just thought it would be a bit of a laugh really; it would just be something people would do in lockdown just to keep themselves entertained," she told news.com.au.

"I never really at all anticipated it would actually turn into something."

But fast-forward to now and Anna has found herself in the unique position of dating someone she has never met in person.

The fashion merchandise planner is going steady with Steve, 34, after hitting it off on Swanned six weeks ago.

Anna lives in Bondi …

While Steve lives on the Central Coast.

Because of lockdown restrictions and Anna living in Sydney while Steve is on the NSW Central Coast, the couple have been unable to meet in the flesh.

That is, until now.

The couple will meet for the first time tomorrow on the Central Coast, something Anna admits she is a "bit nervous" about.

"It's strange because I feel like I know him really, really well so it feels very normal to go be meeting him," she said.

"But obviously meeting in person to have our first kiss even though we're already dating is ridiculous."

The couple went on their first "virtual date" after chatting for several weeks, with Steve organising to have flowers and Italian food delivered to Anna's house while ordering the same to his place.

"Honestly it was incredible. Even my housemates were like, 'Who is this man?'" Anna said.

For their first date Steve sent Anna flowers and dinner.

"He was really sweet - he arranged for the food to be delivered to my house."

The pair chatted ended up chatting for hours, with Anna admitting the virtual first date went better than she anticipated.

"It was really good. Obviously it's a bit harder to do really hard conversations over Facetime and Zoom but it was really easy," she said.

"We chatted for about four hours on our first date I think. The bottle of wine he sent really helped."

The pair spoke on Facetime "pretty much every night" after that and two weeks later had their next date.

"By the second date it felt like I was chatting to someone I was already dating," Anna said.

During their second date the pair played second questions, with Steve using the last question to ask if Anna would like to go exclusive.

Elated, Anna said yes.

Anna will meet Steve in person for the first time this weekend.

While Anna admits it's strange to be dating someone without being able to have an in-person physical connection she believes it's allowed her to get to know him on a deeper level.

"I definitely feel like I've got to know him better. We've had deeper conversations and we've spoken more often and more regularly," she said.

"I feel like if we'd been dating in real life we might have had one date per week, but probably maybe not spoken in between.

"But because all we can do is talk on the phone and Facetime, we've done it more often."

Anna is now encouraging other singles to give virtual dating a go and keep an open mind.

"Roll with the fun of how cheesy it can be, have a laugh with it," she said.

Originally published as Woman's lockdown dating shock