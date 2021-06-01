Woman’s leg ‘snapped in two’, court hears

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden will determine who was at fault during a 2019 traffic collision that left one woman with long-term injuries.

John William McMillan, 45, appeared in Grafton Local Court last week for a hearing after pleading not guilty to negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Mr McMillan was accused of failing to give way at a stop sign at the Pacific Highway and Watts Lane intersection at Harwood at around 2pm, on July 14, 2019, causing his vehicle to collide with a southbound motorcycle turning right into Watts Lane.

The prosecution told the court that the female motorcyclist sustained substantial injuries to her right leg with ongoing medical treatment.

The motorcyclist, Murial Lord, was called as a witness during the hearing, where she described her leg being “snapped in two” as a result of the collision.

“My leg was crushed between the bike and his front bumper,” Ms Lord said during questioning by the Prosecution.

Ms Lord told the court that after undergoing several weeks of hospitalisation, skin grafts, rehabilitation and “learning how to walk again” she continued to be impacted by her injuries.

“My leg is stuffed,” she said.

“I get nerve pain, extreme sensitivity that I can’t sleep with a sheet over my leg because I can’t bear the weight of the blanket on it.”

Representing himself in court, Mr McMillan was given the opportunity to cross-examine Ms Lord. However, questioning descended into dialogue between Ms Lord and Mr McMillan causing Magistrate Crittenden to intervene on several occasions to remind them what was expected during cross-examination.

Later, while giving evidence, Mr McMillan took to the witness stand, stating that, just prior to the incident, he stopped the stop sign on Watts Lane, before proceeding forward a few metres in order to clearly see both directions of Pacific Highway traffic due to roadworks blocking his view.

Mr McMillan said that while checking the flow of traffic, he saw the motorcycle heading southbound, but not in the turning lane or indicating to turn right before she “ran straight into me” just as he was turning right onto the Pacific Highway.

Ms Lord’s statement that her leg was crushed between the motorcycle and the vehicle’s front bumper was rejected by Mr McMillan who said Ms Lord was standing up shortly after the collision. Ms McMillan also rejected the Prosecution’s evidence that photographs of his damaged vehicle weren’t as a result of the collision with Ms Lord, but sustained a week prior after hitting a kangaroo.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden will give her decision on the matter on June 16.

Originally published as Woman’s leg ‘snapped in two’, court hears