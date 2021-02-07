Woman’s jaw-dropping tattoo find

A woman is horrified after finally getting the tattoo of her dreams, only to discover she copied the fridge logo without realising it.

The ink fan, called Phoebe, shared a clip to TikTok showing off the delicate waves she had tattooed on her wrist.

Phoebe revealed she had wanted the tattoo for years, and would draw it on her skin while she waited to get it done permanently.

Eventually Phoebe got the design inked on her arm, but a year later to her horror she suddenly realised where she got the inspiration from - her fridge.

A woman, called Phoebe, revealed she‘d been waiting for years to get a special tattoo. Picture: phoebzie/Tiktok

In a clip she opens up the fridge door revealing some waves, then holds up her wrist and shows off a near-identical design.

"A year ago today I got this tattoo," she explained in the video.

"I love it so much. I wanted to get it for literally years and I'd draw it on my wrist and dream of the day I had it.

"I realise now where I got the idea from.

After having it for a year, she finally realised where the inspiration had come from – her fridge Credit: phoebzie/Tiktok

"It's the design from the inside of the fridge we've had for basically my whole life."

Her hilarious mishap, which has seen her now twinning with the appliance, has racked up hundreds of thousands of views, as people were in stitches over the similarity.

"You and that fridge are bonded for life," one person joked.

"I laughed too much at this," another commented.

"The fridge probably feels special," one comment read.

She shared her hilarious discovery to TikTok after the realisation. Picture: phoebzie/Tiktok

But others pointed out that it was an example of how we could be influenced by our environment without realising it.

"Really shows we're influenced by things we don't even notice," one commented.

Another said it would probably end up being a nice memory of the home Phoebe grew up in.

"That's actually really cute, you've got your childhood house with you forever now," they wrote.

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as Woman's jaw-dropping tattoo find