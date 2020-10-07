Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman bitten by a potentially deadly black snake has made a remarkable phone call for help.
A woman bitten by a potentially deadly black snake has made a remarkable phone call for help.
News

Woman’s incredible call after snake bite horror

by Chris Clarke
7th Oct 2020 4:11 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Goomeri woman called her friend "as cool as a cucumber" after she was bitten by a potentially deadly snake on Wednesday and rushed to hospital, northwest of Brisbane.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was at her home when she was bitten by the black snake about 9am.

"I'll give her a bravery award," a friend of the woman said.

"Rings me up as cool as a cucumber - 'I have been bitten by a black snake' - all correct procedure already applied."

The woman was rushed to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition where she was awaiting results.

"She is at Kingaroy Hospital and is being well taken care of by Murgon Ambulance personnel while she waits," the friend said.

"Hopefully it was a non-venomous snake."

The friend has posted a warning about the incident online, saying snake season is back.

"Please be careful," she said.

"Snakes are a very present danger already this year."

Originally published as Woman's incredible call after snake bite horror

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council calls for expressions to run its popular cafe

        Premium Content Council calls for expressions to run its popular cafe

        Business AFTER closing its popular cafe in a bid to reduce competition between businesses, council have put out the call for someone to run the facility.

        • 7th Oct 2020 3:21 PM
        Mum’s terror as home goes up in flames

        Premium Content Mum’s terror as home goes up in flames

        News A mother walked into a burning bedroom to find her young son unconcious on the...

        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates debate region's issues

        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates debate region's issues

        Politics CANDIDATES challenging the seat of Lockyer debate in online forum

        Woman taken to hospital with chest injuries

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital with chest injuries

        News Paramedics treated an injured woman after a truck and car collided this...