24°
News

Woman's horse rolls over her in riding accident

9th May 2017 4:30 PM Updated: 5:35 PM
The woman had been riding the horse, with her mother walking behind with their dogs, when it's believed the horse was spooked.
The woman had been riding the horse, with her mother walking behind with their dogs, when it's believed the horse was spooked. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue has airlifted a woman in her 30s who suffered a suspected fractured hip following a horse fall on a friend's property in the Scenic Rim region.

The woman had been riding the horse, with her mother walking behind with their dogs, when it's believed the horse was spooked. The rider was knocked off the horse which then rolled onto her.

The patient's mother witnessed the accident and alerted Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, who arrived on the scene shortly after.

The air ambulance crew was called to attend the accident at 9:17am.
The air ambulance crew was called to attend the accident at 9:17am. Courtesy RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

The air ambulance crew was called to attend the accident at 9:17am and landed the helicopter in a paddock approximately 50 metres from the property.

The crew stabilised the patient and transported her in a stable condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

It was the second airlift in a week for RACQ LifeFlight rescue crews involving an injured horse rider.

Last week, the Mount Isa based crew airlifted a 19 year old female who was thrown from her horse while mustering cattle on a property north-east of Mount Isa and suffered a suspected pelvic injury.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  horse riding accident racq lifeflight rescue scenic rim

Have you seen these girls? Two teens missing from Wulkuraka

Have you seen these girls? Two teens missing from Wulkuraka

The two 14-year-olds were both last seen yesterday.

20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

A vegan cafe will be opening in Redbank Plains.

SEE what's in store for Ipswich this year.

Federal Budget 2017: 'Bludgers' to have payments cut

Welfare recipients to face driver-style demerit system

Almost 900 jobs announced for Bowen Basin coal project

JFE Steel has announced it will go ahead with its $1.76 billion for its Byerwen mine.

Proposed coal mine to start shipping early 2018

Local Partners

Honk parade showcases our love of cars

Mr Chicken's Pontiac Transam Firevird a lot to crow about

Ipswich Rotary takes to air as part of military exercise

READY: RAAF Air Commodore Ken Robinson, Base Commander, with Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale ahead of the takeoff in a KC-30 tanker.

Refuelling of Super Hornet and building relationships on the agenda

20 new things coming to Ipswich in 2017

A vegan cafe will be opening in Redbank Plains.

SEE what's in store for Ipswich this year.

10 free things you can still do during the Ipswich Festival

There's still plenty of Ipswich Festival activities left to do

Five things to do this weekend

The fifth annual Prenzlau Pride Car Show is this Saturday at Prenzlau State School, benefiting the school and the Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade

What's on in Ipswich

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

JUST because a movie went on to make plenty of money doesn’t mean it was any good.

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

Aiden looks forward to big year with single release

SUCCESS: Brisbane musician Aiden Bradley.

Brisbane musician on his latest single and plans for 2017

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

The Complete Package – The Best of All Things Old &amp; New!

4 Jackes Street, Eastern Heights 4305

House 5 2 2 $599,000

This stunning family home is sure to impress the fussiest of buyers. It embodies the old world charm of yesteryear whilst also offering every modern convenience...

SUB-DIVIDE ME AND PROFIT OR BUILD A SECOND HOME FOR FAMILY OR BUILD THE BIGGEST SHED YOU CAN IMAGINE OR…

18 Bertrand Avenue, Kensington Grove 4341

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Situated on 2.75 acres (11,060m2) is this gorgeous family home which is the perfect mix of country living with the modern conveniences of being close to school and...

9 Acres, Just 20 Minutes From Toowoomba.

7 Linthorpe Valley Road, Linthorpe 4356

Rural 0 0 AUCTION 23/6/17

9 acres, currently being farmed, fully fenced and flat. With bitumen frontage and power at the boundary there are several locations on this lifestyle block for...

SOPHISTICATION ON A BUDGET

28 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Style and sophistication doesn't always have to cost more. If you are tired of looking at poorly presented and overpriced properties you must inspect this...

STAND ALONE DUPLEX WITH FANTASTIC POSITION

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 Offers Over...

Perfect for those that would like to maintain their independence, but don't want the maintenance of a large block or don't want to live in a complex. Positioned in...

Near new with yard space.

4 Bowerbird Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $425,000

For those who are looking for a home with a bit of style, a bit of quality and all importantly, a bit of yard. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern family...

LOTS OF ROOM WITH SHED, POOL &amp; MORE!

65 Cemetery Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 4 $379,000

Yes we've got room here for all the extras! With a second driveway leading to the sheds and rear yard, you'll have plenty of storage room on this huge 1012m2...

STUNNING HOME, 360 DEGREE VIEWS, 32 ACRES

396-398 Rosewood Marburg Road, Tallegalla 4340

House 5 2 $849,000 Neg

The sellers have purchased elsewhere so are keen to sell but will certainly miss this delightful property. They built this modern Queenslander 9 years ago with...

BRAND NEW AND READY FOR YOU!

1&2/24 Glossop Street, Brassall 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000 each

$285,000 each Positioned in an elevated and leafy location, these units are a great opportunity for either a first home buyer or to expand your portfolio with a...

RARELY AVAILABLE! LARGE HOME, POOL, SHED, 1 ACRE

5 Richdale Court, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 4 Offers Over...

This highly sought after area is tightly held and properties rarely become available, so we are excited to bring this wonderful property to the market! You will...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!