Woman’s horror find in changing room

A woman has shared the sneaky way a man was trying to record her getting undressed in a changing room in a bid to help others stay safe.

Macey Leap - who goes by the username @maceyyall on TikTok - shared a video she filmed inside a clothes store changing cubicle.

While the change room was private, it had a gap between the floor and the start of the partition, which ordinarily wouldn't expose anything except their feet.

But as Macey's video shows, the man in the stall next to hers had used this gap to try to record her getting undressed, positioning his camera phone between his feet on the floor to point inside her cubicle and film her getting undressed.

Macey used her phone to record the breech of privacy, writing: "A man attempting to record me changing in the dressing room."

Macey Leap made a horrifying discovery while using a changing room. Picture: TikTok/maceyyall

Luckily, it appears the US teen spotted it before she had taken her clothes off, as she can be seen wearing a brown mini skirt and white blouse in the mirror with her shoes at her feet. There's also a pile of clothes beside them.

The creepy video has been viewed almost 16 million times since it was shared on November 4, with Macey urging people to "be safe".

Despite clearly resonating with fellow social media users, being liked 2.6 million times and shared 46,000 times, Macey has turned off comments after receiving a stream of nasty remarks.

The US teenager shared the find in a bid to warn others. Picture: TikTok/maceyyall

It's not the first time a camera has been used to spy on someone. Last year, chilling footage emerged of a hacker taunting an eight-year-old girl through the smart security camera in her bedroom.

Mum Ashley LeMay shared the video after reporting the hair-raising incident to the police, reports NBC.

In it, a cyber crook speaks to daughter Alyssa through the gadget. He claims to be Santa Claus and encourages her to smash her TV.

A screen grab capturing the chilling moment a hacker speaks to an eight-year-old child through the smart security camera in her bedroom. Picture: Supplied

A suspicious husband was also busted for using a spy camera to film his wife in their bedroom when he wrongly believed she was having an affair.

Even though his covert filming revealed she wasn't cheating on him, Paul Lewis, 46, continued to record partner Ann.

Eventually Ann found 29 videos of herself shot in the bedroom when the camera was moved to the kitchen.

