Woman’s hilarious $11k game show fail

A game show contestant's unfortunate wrong answer has become a viral sensation after a video of the hilarious mistake was shared on social media.

Eve Dubois appeared on the Canadian version of global game show hit Family Feud late last week alongside several other relatives when she competed in a "sudden death" round with competitor Logan Tomlin from the rival team from Ontario.

He and Ms Dubois, from the Canadian province of Manitoba, were asked one simple question by host Gerry Dee for the chance to walk away with $C10,000 ($A11,100).

"Real simple. There's one question. Only one answer," Dee told the pair.

"Whoever gets it, you're playing for $10,000. That's it. Whoever guesses this wins the game.

"Name Popeye's favourite food?"

Ms Dubois was so confident in her response she barely waited for the host to finish the sentence before hitting the buzzer and responding with a head-scratching answer.

"Chicken!" she declared before breaking into a happy dance complete with shoulder shimmies.

The audience can be heard breaking into laughter, and Dee puts his head in his hand as a member of the Dubois family uttered "Oh my God!"

The question was obviously referring to the iconic cartoon character Popeye the sailor, but Ms Dubois apparently confused it with the popular North American fast-food chain Popeye's, which serves fried chicken.

Dee shouted "Show me chicken" and the game's scoreboard revealed a giant red X as her incorrect answer was confirmed.

Eve Dubois confused the Popeye cartoon character with the popular fried chicken chain of the same name. Picture: Family Feud Canada.

Mr Tomlin then buzzed in with the right answer, saying "spinach, Gerry" - referring to the cartoon character's famous favourite snack.

"I thought you meant Popeye's chicken," Ms Dubois said in response before breaking into yet another dance.

As she returns to her deflated family, Ms Dubois points to her hair and appears to mouth the word "blonde".

The clip was shared on Twitter where it instantly went viral, attracting thousands of likes, retweets and comments.

"OK, OK that was a blond moment!" one Twitter user joked, while another said: "Hilarious. I might have thought that for a second. Then my common sense would set in."

"The confidence was so cringe," another posted.

However, many Twitter users also called on the Popeye's chain to offer Ms Dubois an advertising deal.

And while the company doesn't seem to have accepted that idea just yet, they have offered the unlucky contestant a consolation prize - $C10,000 worth of Popeye's food.

.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020

However, it's not the first time Popeye's chicken has made global headlines.

Last year, the chain introduced new chicken sandwiches that were so popular they "sold out" in the US, causing mayhem among customers desperate to get their hands on the meal.

Ms Dubois joins a long list of game show fail hall of famers, including Turkish Who Wants to Be A Millionaire contestant Su Ayhan, who in 2018 was asked, "Where is the Great Wall of China?"

The 26-year-old was offered four possible answers: China, India, South Korea or Japan.

But somehow, she was baffled by the question, eventually choosing to use one of the three "lifelines" available to her.

She chose to ask the audience - who proved to be spectacularly unhelpful, with just 51 per cent getting the answer right and naming China as the home of the world wonder.

Given that dismal result, Ms Ayhan then decided to use another lifeline by calling a friend.

Luckily, that unnamed friend was able to give her the right answer.