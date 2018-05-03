Woman's foul rant outside court 'not smart'

GUTTERMOUTH: Taylor Lowe, 23, leaves Ipswich Courthouse after her bad language at the court complex earned her a public nuisance charge. A magistrate said her 'appalling' history was one that seasoned criminals would be proud of.

HER FOUL tongue cut loose outside Ipswich Courthouse and earned vocal offender Taylor Lowe a fresh appearance before a magistrate for public nuisance.

Lowe's vitriol was apparently directed at a person who she had accused of stealing shoes.

Lowe was no Cinderella and the missing shoes obviously not the fabled glass slippers.

Taylor Jayde Lowe, 23, from Fairfield, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing public nuisance at the Ipswich Courthouse complex on March 13.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the incident happened at 12.50pm while police officers arrested several people involved in a disturbance.

There had been a few people around and Sen-Constable Spargo said Lowe approached a male being arrested and was threatening, alleging he'd stolen her friend's shoes.

Lowe was swearing, calling him a "dog c--t, I'll get you".

Defence lawyer Vince Knox said Lowe had nothing to do with the altercation - "she just said what she said in the presence of police making an arrest". She accepts she used the language and is apologetic," he said.

Magistrate David Shepherd, after reading through her record of offences and noting her young age, was not impressed.

"You have got a criminal history that seasoned criminals would be proud of. It's appalling," he said.

"Have you been to prison before?"

Lowe replied no and Mr Shepherd warned her that "you have got to stop doing this". You did this in front of a courthouse, not very smart was it?" he said.

"No," Lowe said.

Mr Shepherd said she was not being punished for her previous convictions but she did have relevant history.

Lowe was convicted and fined $500, with the fine referred to SPER.