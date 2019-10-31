Woman's daunting display a Halloween must

AN IPSWICH home has been transformed into a hair-raising haunt for residents to enter if they dare this Halloween.

Barellan Point woman Julie Cochrane has held her daunting display every year for the past six or seven years.

"We have a maze, which is separate to our walk-through. That is where we usually keep our scarier things,” she said.

"We don't do gory, we do scary. It's very good for younger children.

"We have lots of music. Our house is lit up to music and song, so we actually have singing faces and singing skeletons.

"We usually have at least one of our scarers, as I call them, dressed up as something that little kids can approach, to make sure the kids are having a good time.

"But, we're not just for kids; after about 8.30pm, we usually allow everybody to get a little bit more wild with their scares.”

The tradition started with regular Halloween parties with friends and soon became an annual public attraction.

"I started doing it for my friends and they liked it and one day I popped it all out the front and it was just the reaction that the people had. They were always so happy and having such a good time,” Mrs Cochrane said.

"It's such a good community thing.

"I've got one little boy that's been there since the first year, when I didn't even have signs up. He's come every single year. It's the only Halloween thing he does.

"He's kind of grown up with our Halloween.”

But it's more than just a community event for Mrs Cochrane. She uses the annual tradition to raise funds for the palliative care ward at Ipswich Hospital.

"I've been doing that for the past four-and-a-half years, since my husband passed away. So that's very special to me and all my friends that help me do the actual haunt,” she said.

"We all do that in memory of my husband.

"He had a very rare cancer, but the palliative care ward was just wonderful.”

Through her spooky spectacle she's managed to raise more than $10,000 for the ward, over the past five years.

"We usually ask them what they want and then we purchase it,” she said.

"Last year, we did the waiting room. We put in new lounges, new coffee tables, new artwork.

"When we said we were raising for palliative care, it's surprising how many people in the community who know someone who's been through there.”

Mrs Cochrane said it wouldn't be possible without her helpful friends and patient neighbours.

"Once a year, I take over the whole street more or less, because the cars have to come and they park all the way up and down the street.”

The haunt is free of charge and runs from 6-9pm tonight at 525 Junction Rd, Barellan Point.