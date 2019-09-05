Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Woman's cat poisoned by common household item

by Phoebe Loomes
5th Sep 2019 7:41 AM

A pet owner has issued an urgent warning online, after her pet cat was poisoned by coming into contact with a small amount of laundry liquid.

The woman said she'd sprayed the Canesten Laundry liquid on a scratching tower, and woke up to find the cat "salivating".

The antibacterial and antifungal laundry liquid contains Benzalkonium Chloride, which is harmful to cats.

"This is harmful to cats, as I learned the hard way today," the woman wrote in a post on Facebook.

"Woke up this morning having found one of my girls salivating after I had lightly sprayed this liquid on a cat tower last night," she said.

Her cat was taken to a cat hospital, which she called an expensive and dangerous "mistake".

 

Benzalkonium Chloride is a relatively common ingredient in household cleaning products. If ingested, cats can experience hypersalivation, ulcers in their mouth, hyperthermia, a loss of appetite and lethargy.

High doses can lead to the cat experiencing tissue damage. If treated, a cat can recover within four days. The first sign of poisoning is excessive salivating.

Cats can also experience problems when they get the chemical on their coats and feet. If this occurs, Ark Vets recommends stopping the cat from grooming itself and bathing the cat to remove traces of the chemical.

More Stories

Show More
cat editors picks seniors-news

Top Stories

    Five QLD millionaires in huge bid to form NRL team

    premium_icon Five QLD millionaires in huge bid to form NRL team

    Sport Five Queensland-based business tycoons have joined together to fund a bid for a new Brisbane team in the NRL, in a move set to shake-up the expansion push.

    Town left in the dark over dangerous lack of mobile coverage

    premium_icon Town left in the dark over dangerous lack of mobile coverage

    News The town can't even get cell-phone reception on the main street

    IN COURT: Full names of 93 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 93 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day QT publishes a full list of those due in court