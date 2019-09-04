Woman’s body found in popular Brisbane park

A crime scene has been established at Kalinga park after a woman’s body was found.

A crime scene has been established at Kalinga park after a woman’s body was found.

A WOMAN'S body has been discovered at a park in Brisbane's north today.

The body was found just before noon at Kalinga Park, at Clayfield.

The body was found under a railway bridge.

Police held a press conference at the Kalinga Park crime scene at 4pm.

Detective Inspector Tim Trezise said the woman's body was found around noon in a garden bed, near the bottom of a train bridge on the Toombul line, by council workers conducting routine maintenance.

A crime scene has been established at Kalinga park after a woman’s body was found. Picture: Nicole Pierre

Police on the scene at Kalinga Park Park, Clayfield. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

However police believe her body was located too far from the bridge for her to have fallen off it and there were no obvious signs of injury.

Police are yet to establish her identity or how she died but have set up a crime scene at the area.

He said she appeared to be aged in her 20s.

Det Insp Tim Trezise said it was unclear how long she had been there but it was likely not to have been very long.

"It's very public, very exposed," he said.

A crime scene has been established at Kalinga park, near Toombul shopping centre, after a woman’s body was found in garden beds this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/puGAsosR03 — Nicole Pierre (@NPierre08) September 4, 2019

"Early indications are that she hasn't been there too long, but she could have been there since last night."

The end of Diggers drive under the railway bridges up to Kedron Brook creek has been cordoned off.

"And I assume any number of people have potentially cycled or walked past that location today and perhaps unknowingly the lady had been there the whole time in the garden bed."

He said the woman did not have any identification on her and did not match any known missing persons reports.

Det Insp Trezise said homicide detectives were assisting but referred to the investigation as a "sudden death" inquiry.

"We'll know more as the day unfolds as far as possible injuries that the deceased may have," he said.

Forensic officers are on scene combing through garden beds at the end of Diggers Drive at Kalinga Park.

"We're keeping an open mind as we always do with the death of a young person."

Forensic officers are on scene combing through garden beds at the end of Diggers Drive at Kalinga Park.

The end of Diggers drive under the railway bridges up to Kedron Brook creek has been cordoned off.

It is about 600m away from Toombul shopping centre.

Two drones are being operated by police as part of the investigation.

Picture: AAP image, John Gass

Picture: AAP image, John Gass

Picture: AAP image, John Gass