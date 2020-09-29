A woman broke into a sleeping man’s duplex and sat on the end of his bed. When he woke up, it was just the start of a bizarre and terrifying ordeal.

A woman broke into a sleeping man’s duplex and sat on the end of his bed. When he woke up, it was just the start of a bizarre and terrifying ordeal.

A WOMAN stabbed a Gold Coast man and told him he was "rude" after she broke into his duplex and sat on the end of his bed while he slept.

The man, 26, was left with a 3cm cut to his arm and scratch on his stomach over the ordeal.

Angela Maree Baulch had stolen the knife from the man's kitchen before the stabbing.

The 51-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court yesterday to multiple charges including wounding, stealing and serious assault.

Judge Brian Devereaux sentenced Baulch to three years prison with immediate release on parole.

He said he took into account community safety when he was considering his sentence.

Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy told the court that Baulch and her family were visiting Bilinga on May 28 last year when she walked into the neighbouring duplex in the middle of the night.

Baulch went into a bedroom and sat on the end of the bed, waking the man who was sleeping.

He asked her to leave.

"That is so rude," Baulch replied.

The court was told Baulch fell as she tried to leave and the man went to help her up.

Baulch then stabbed at him with a knife she had stolen from his kitchen.

The man was left with a cut to the arm and scratch on the stomach.

Ms Guy said Baulch had also spat at security guards and assault a police office in Toowoomba and spat at a nurse in a Sunshine Coast hospital.

Defence barrister Nick McGhee said Baulch had ongoing mental health issues which she was seeking help for.

He said on the night of the incident Baulch was heavily intoxicated by alcohol mixed with prescription drugs.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman's bizarre act in stranger's bedroom