Aiyana Brock leaves court after pleading guilty to providing false statements to Queensland Transport in an attempt to avoid three speeding fines.
News

Woman’s bid to avoid speeding fines undone by photographs

Ross Irby
15th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
A WOMAN who paid a friend to take the rap for three speeding fines was eventually caught out when authorities checked speed camera photographs.

Ipswich Magistrates Court this week heard Aiyana Brock admitted to her offending when police came knocking, telling them she was worried she would lose her licence.

Brock, 22, from Ipswich, pleaded guilty to three charges of making false misleading statements to Queensland Transport in February 2020.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bridie O’Shea said the speeding offences occurred between December 21, 2019 and February 6, 2020.

The offences involved a Ford Falcon and Mitsubishi that had the same personalised registration plate attached.

Sen Const. O’Shea said all offences were caught on photo detection devices and speeding infringement tickets were issued to the registered owner, Aiyana Brock.

On February 14 last year, Brock logged onto the Queensland Transport site and nominated another person as the driver in all three offences.

Police approached Brock on March 22, and she admitted to making a false statement.

Sen Const. O’Shea said Brock told police that her friend offered to accept liability in exchange for a payment of $350.

Brock also failed to attend court in September last year, Sen Const. O’Shea said.

Defence lawyer Allana Davie said Brock had two jobs, had no previous offences and asked for no conviction to be recorded.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said Brock’s admissions to police at an early stage worked in her favour.

Ms MacCallum said the system relied on people being honest.

Brock was fined $1000 with no conviction recorded.

