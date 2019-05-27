Bag stolen during violent robbery in shopping centre carpark

A WOMAN was punched repeatedly in the face by two women before they stole her handbag in the carpark of a major shopping centre.

Claire, 44, had been shopping at Orion Springfield on May 18 when she got back into her car and put her bag beside her.

"I closed the door and before I knew it, two girls ran to the car and opened the door," she said.

"The first girl started punching me in the face, quite a few times. It was just out of the blue - I didn't know what to do."

Claire said the woman leaned over her and grabbed her handbag, but she tried to stop her taking it.

"I was trying to hold onto it for dear life, but then the other girl joined in and started punching me in the face, and they got my bag," she said.

"I was trapped in the car. I couldn't even get my legs out."

"It happened within seconds and I was in total shock. They were very aggressive."

She said both women got into a vehicle driven by another person.

Claire said she had only recently bought a new car so parked away from other vehicles to protect it when she arrived at the centre.

"I found a quiet spot which was a bad mistake," she said.

"I sat there for a few seconds in shock then got out of the car and shouted for help, but no-one could hear me. Then I saw a lady in her car and ran over to her and she called the police."

After the attack, Claire said she had heard another woman in the area had also been the victim of a bag snatch.

Claire said she had had sleepless nights since the attack, shock and bruising.

"I got punched in the neck so it's been really sore, but thankfully my injuries aren't that bad," she said.

"I'm sort of angry with myself that I didn't fight harder, but it just happened so quick."

A Queensland Police spokesman said a 24-year-old woman had been charged with 14 offences including five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts each of stealing, robbery, receiving tainted property, enter premises and commit an indictable offence, and one count each of attempted robbery and unlicensed driving..

She has been remanded in custody, and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information should contact police.