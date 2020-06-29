Woman's arm broken in highway rollover

A WOMAN has been rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital this morning with a serious arm injury following a crash that caused major delays this morning.

Police said the entire west bound side of the Warrego Highway had to be closed at Muirlea while firefighters helped free a woman involved in a single vehicle rollover about 8.30am.

The crash was reported 200m west of the Pine Mountain Rd on ramp.

One of the east-bound lanes also had to be closed for a short time while crews worked to free the woman, who had sustained a broken arm.

She was freed from the vehicle by 8.50pm and taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police said the damaged vehicle was towed away and one of the west-bound lanes was reopened about 9.30am.

The cause of the crash will be investigated.