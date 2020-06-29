Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman's arm broken in highway rollover

Andrew Korner
by
29th Jun 2020 10:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been rushed to the Princess Alexandra Hospital this morning with a serious arm injury following a crash that caused major delays this morning.

Police said the entire west bound side of the Warrego Highway had to be closed at Muirlea while firefighters helped free a woman involved in a single vehicle rollover about 8.30am.

The crash was reported 200m west of the Pine Mountain Rd on ramp.

One of the east-bound lanes also had to be closed for a short time while crews worked to free the woman, who had sustained a broken arm.

She was freed from the vehicle by 8.50pm and taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Police said the damaged vehicle was towed away and one of the west-bound lanes was reopened about 9.30am.

The cause of the crash will be investigated.

More Stories

muirlea traffic crash traffic delays warrego highway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miller: incinerator issues could bring me back to politics

        premium_icon Miller: incinerator issues could bring me back to politics

        Politics The former MP resigned in February. But she said a proposed waste-to-energy plant could force her back into action.

        Keeping up to date with your digital QT

        Keeping up to date with your digital QT

        News Keep up to date with the latest Ipswich news with our great offers

        Top 55 Ipswich sports officials: Who made the list?

        premium_icon Top 55 Ipswich sports officials: Who made the list?

        Sport Check out many of the region’s most dedicated people making a difference.

        Ten Ipswich drink, drug drivers named and shamed

        premium_icon Ten Ipswich drink, drug drivers named and shamed

        Crime Drinking too many Pure Blonde beers landed a driver back before court.